Dyuti and Iryna Announced Their Divorce in 'Desi Bling' Season 1 — Are They Back Together? "Men never change it's an illusion." By Alisan Duran Updated June 1 2026, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

The relationship between Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh became one of the most emotional storylines on Netflix's Desi Bling. Throughout the season, viewers watched the couple struggle with long-standing marital issues, therapy discussions, and even divorce proceedings.

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Although the show ended without a definitive answer about their future, recent social media activity has left fans wondering whether the pair is still together. Based on their Instagram accounts and Iryna's recent question-and-answer session with followers, there are several signs that the couple may no longer be in a relationship, though neither has publicly confirmed a split.

Source: Instagram

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Are Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh still together?

Neither Dyuti nor Iryna has publicly announced a divorce or separation since Desi Bling premiered. However, fans have noticed a lack of recent photos featuring the couple together. As previously reported by The Tab, Iryna's last post featuring only Dyuti dates back roughly a year, while Dyuti's last dedicated post featuring Iryna is even older.

The couple has continued appearing in content related to their children, but they have largely avoided posting recent photos together as a couple. Adding to the speculation, Iryna's recent Instagram Q&A featured several questions about her personal life, relationships, and future plans.

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Source: Instagram

One follower directly asked for updates on her separation. Rather than providing details, Iryna responded, "Not ready to talk on that subject yet, but I very agree with last," referring to a message that said she deserved "a King only." For many viewers, that response appeared to acknowledge ongoing relationship issues without confirming whether a divorce has officially happened.

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Several answers from Iryna's Q&A suggested she is focusing heavily on personal growth and independence. When asked what motivated her move to Dubai, she explained that she was young and ambitious and had set a goal of buying an apartment in Ukraine.

However, the couple was spotted out together recently with fellow Desi Bling stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, prompting some fans to think the divorce drama was scripted. "He still need mother for his children so that he can play round, and she need money to spend. It's situationship," one person wrote before another added, "He is doing damage control, he will leave her, I'm telling you."

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Iryna told 'Desi Bling' fans she is focused on herself — and what she has learned from therapy.

The reality star also discussed her outlook on relationships and self-worth. One follower told her she was beautiful and should never allow anyone to disrespect her. Iryna responded by saying her biggest challenge is reacting to disrespect and that she often feels compelled to help people despite her own struggles.

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Iryna also received a question about therapy. Her answer was brief but striking: "Men never change it's an illusion." While that statement doesn't directly reference Dyuti, some fans interpreted it as another clue about where the couple currently stand.

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Elsewhere in the Q&A, Iryna described herself as both "a fighter" and "soft at the same time," admitted she sometimes judges people but tries not to because she already has enough drama in her own life, and revealed that she could "literally write a book" about everything she has experienced.