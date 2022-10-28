Meet the UAE's Most Eligible Bachelor — 'Dubai Bling's' Ebraheem Al Samadi

Move over, Bling Empire. There’s a new class of elites who are taking over Netflix this October.

Dubai Bling debuted on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 28, and introduced viewers to the cast of millionaires.

Along with Emirati socialites Marwan "DJ Bliss" AlAwadhi, Lojain Orman, and Farhana Bodi, businessman Ebraheem Al Samadi joins the cast of Season 1. With a net worth of $50 million, Ebraheem is the wealthiest star on the show.