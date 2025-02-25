J Lo’s Team Allegedly Had a Controversial Moment With Jesus Guerrero on Their Dubai Trip J Lo and Jesus Guerrero worked on multiple projects before he died unexpectedly in February 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 25 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jlo, @jesushair

As the news of celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's death continues to affect the tight-knit celebrity beauty community, many following his case have been left with more questions than answers. When we confirmed Jesus's Feb. 22, 2025 death, the cause of his death remains undisclosed. Since then, there's been another development in Jesus's case regarding one of his clients, Jennifer Lopez.

J Lo was among some of the hairstylist's top clients and often accompanied her on her promotional and business trips. However, his final trip with his client has raised concerns over how her team treated him. Here's what to know about Jesus and J Lo's time in Dubai and what she's said about his death.

Jesus Guerrero developed pneumonia while in Dubai with J Lo.

Following the news of Jesus's untimely death, the Latin Times reported he died days after coming back to Los Angeles, Calif., from a work trip with J Lo. The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer posted their time together on her Instagram account on Feb. 19, 2025. While Jesus wasn't in the photos, J Lo tagged him and the rest of her glam squad in the photo carousel. He was hired to accompany her to two shows in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 18 and 20.

After Jesus's death was revealed, TikTok account @crimeteatime reported there was more to the story behind the stylist's final gig. The account claimed he fell ill with pneumonia during the trip. Once the trip was over and everyone was expected to come home, he told J Lo's team he was too sick to get on the plane to travel back to the States. The team allegedly decided to leave Dubai without Jesus, forcing him to return home alone.

"I can only imagine how busy that entire team is, but doesn't that seem kind of cruel?" the TikTok user asked. "To, like, leave someone on your team behind? Abroad?"

Days after Jesus returned to LA, his sister, Gris Guerrero, confirmed he died via a GoFundMe page his family created for him. As previously shared, the family hasn't revealed his cause of death or shared that he was sick before he died. However, they confirmed his death "came very suddenly and unexpectedly."

What has J Lo said about Jesus Guerrero's death?

J Lo hasn't discussed Jesus's death publicly at this time. However, her makeup artist, Scott Barnes, who was also with them in Dubai, paid tribute to his colleague via Instagram after news of his death broke. Rather than Scott discussing Jesus's health during their trip, he focused on the hairstylist's contributions to the entertainment and fashion industry. "I can’t believe I was just working with him in Dubai, and now he’s gone," Scott wrote in his Instagram post of Jesus on Feb. 24. "Many prayers to his family during this time."