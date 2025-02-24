Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero Dead at 34 — What We Know About His Cause of Death Jesus worked closely with Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Demi Moore before his untimely death. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 24 2025, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jesushair

Hollywood's beauty industry mourns the loss of celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. Jesus, who worked closely with Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, died at age 34.

Jesus's hair looks have been featured in magazines and on the red carpet for events like the Grammys. As his clients and loved ones continue to grieve him, here's what we know about his cause of death.

Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's cause of death wasn't immediately revealed to the public.

Jesus's cause of death is currently unknown. The hairstylist's sister, Gris Guerrero, was the first to confirm his death via a GoFundMe page that was created when he died on Feb. 22. However, his sister only mentioned that his death "came very suddenly and unexpectedly." She also reflected on Jesus's legacy, as he was more than a hair aficionado.

"He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more,” Gris wrote about Jesus on the GoFundMe page. “Born and raised in Houston, Texas to immigrant parents, Jesus learned to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top.” His sister also mentioned that the family planned on bringing him home to Houston for his funeral. Jesus's GoFundMe page has raised over $90,000.

