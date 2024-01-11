Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Who Did Chris Appleton Date Before Marrying and Divorcing Lukas Gage? Chris Appleton, a hairdresser for the stars, split from his now-ex-husband Lukas Gage. He has a string of short relationships in his past. By Alex West Jan. 11 2024, Published 8:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chrisappleton1

It appears Chris Appleton is back on the market as he filed for divorce from Lukas Gage. The hairstylist's marriage only lasted about six months. Fans want to know if quickie relationships are the norm for him.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris is known for his exemplary and packed career, including work with clients like Dua Lip and Kim Kardashian. The star-by-association hit 4 million followers on Instagram. All of this success should leave him with a hefty dating pool for his future.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris's dating history starts with Katie Katon.

Chris was dating Katie Katon before he came out as gay. The pair seemed to be in a very happy relationship and even had two, now adult, children together named Kitty-Blu and Billy. When Chris left Katie and came out, he still stayed involved in the family as the pair learned how to co-parent.

“Hiding who you are for so many years causes a lot of pain inside, wouldn’t it? The way Chris dealt with that pain was trying to be the best he could be in other areas," Katie told The New York Times.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris frequently shows his love for his children on social media, including in a compilation video in 2022 of some of his favorite memories with them. Some fans get a bit confused in the comments when he does, but the reception is usually positive as they show love to Chris's unconventional family.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris had a short romance with model Scott Studenberg.

In 2017, Chris was linked to Scott Studenberg when they started attending some events together. They never went too public or divulged to fans what exactly was going on. So, the end of their relationship was more of a fizzle because no one was quite sure what went down.

Scott is a model who runs in a similar social scene as Chris. He is known for his appearance on Anna Wintour's show The Fashion Fund. The editor "oversees a competition in which 10 designers get a chance to work alongside industry luminaries to prove they have what it takes to be named Fashion Fund Designer of the Year — an award that comes with $400,000 and a one-year mentorship with some of the biggest names in fashion," according to IMDb.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris's relationship with actor Derek Chadwick was public.

Chris's relationship with Derek Chadwick was a bit more public. They became social media official in 2018 and 2019. Unfortunately, things between them didn't quite work out and the photos have been pulled from their profiles.

Article continues below advertisement

Derek is a young actor who appears in shows like Scream Queens and Blue Bloods. In 2023, he appeared in the TV movie Hashtag Proposal as Randall. He's also picked up quite a few modeling gigs over the years and gained a following of over 1.5 million on Instagram alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris dated influencer and gym junkie Sam Cushing.

In another brief flame, Chris cozied up with Sam Cushing in 2021. They went Instagram official when Chris posted a photo with the caption "better with u" and Sam commented an adorable "i love u." The post was removed and the relationship is, obviously, over.