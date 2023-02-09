The Latest 'You' Heartthrob Has a Gripping Romantic History

Now that the fourth season of You is here, one of the greatest new additions is up-and-coming star Lukas Gage. He’s recently been featured in some of the most-talked about series, such as White Lotus and Love, Victor, and now by joining the cast of You, he’s adding to his plate of recognizable roles. And no matter who Lukas plays, he’s always a heartthrob.

Article continues below advertisement

In You, Lukas portrays Adam, who’s part of “a circle of privileged douchebags,” according to You lead, Joe Goldberg. Adam is “the warm, funny, and hard-partying son of a wealthy family who is famous for failing to meet their standards." Who better than Lukas could take on the role? Once again, we can’t help but wonder who he’s dating, so we’re diving into Lukas’s relationship history.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Lukas Gage has a relationship history full of various rumored women.

Lukas has been up-and-coming in Hollywood since his earliest roles in 2014. However, he only became a household name in the past year or so, so it’s difficult to track exactly who he’s been linked to romantically. His first public relationship was with YouTuber Claudia Sulewski, who’s now dating singer Finneas.

Article continues below advertisement

The two were linked in 2016 when they both starred in T@gged, and the tweets put the proof in the pudding. Through several photos shared together and tweets back and forth, joking about having kids and saying “i love u,” they were either truly in love, or just messing with all of us. In 2017, rumors suggested that Lukas was dating actor Emma Dumont, although that would have coincided with Lukas’s relationship with Claudia.

Article continues below advertisement

The same goes for co-star Lulu Antariska, who was also in T@gged. We can’t imagine that Lukas publicly dated all three of these women at once, but who’s to say? Hollywood can be a wild place. Later on, during his time on Euphoria, Lukas was linked to co-star Maude Apatow as they shared photos and more of one another. Even still, it seems like Lukas has now settled down with his current girlfriend.

Now, Lukas Gage is dating his current girlfriend, Phoebe Fisher.

Like Lukas, Phoebe Fisher is entwined in the entertainment industry, but she’s not an actor. A producer and writer, Phoebe’s latest works include I Know What You Did Last Summer and Assassination Nation, which featured both Maude and Lukas. Phoebe also worked as a producer on Euphoria, and the pair now seems to be a pretty happy couple. Based on their first public Instagram photo together, they could have been dating as early as Oct. 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

There are rumors about Lukas Gage’s sexuality.

Despite Lukas’s many relationships, the internet still loves to speculate about his sexuality. This could be because we all want to date Lukas, or it could be because he’s played several LGBTQ+ characters. In White Lotus, Lukas’s character has quite an astounding (or should we say ass-stounding) sex scene with hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett), so it’s not surprising that there’s speculation about Lukas’s sexuality.

Even still, it’s not up to anyone to force someone to discuss this openly, even actors and celebrities who find themselves in the limelight. In fact, Lukas had one of the greatest clapbacks when one Twitter user insulted Lukas’s pattern of playing LGBTQ+ roles.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO