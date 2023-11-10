Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu > The Kardashians (Hulu) Chris Appleton’s Engagement Ring Is an Adorable Nod to His and Lukas Gage’s First Date Kim Kardashian officiated Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage's wedding. Their first date was unforgettable, though it's unclear how they met. By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 10 2023, Published 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Kim Kardashian’s “hair husband,” stylist Chris Appleton, married ‘White Lotus’ star Lukas Gage in April 2023, with Kim as their officiant.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in February 2023, though it’s unclear how they met.

Lukas gifted Chris with an engagement ring from a tin they ate from on their first date

Lukas and Chris both shared they’re “grateful” for their love

If you’ve ever looked at Kim Kardashian’s hair and wondered, “How does she pull that off?” look no further than her longtime stylist, Chris Appleton. The handsome British hair artist has been with Kim since 2016, and the mogul has no plans of dropping her “hair husband” anytime soon. However, now that Chris is a married man, Kim has to share her friend with his real-life husband — actor Lukas Gage.

In April 2023, Chris and Lukas tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nev. Kim served as the couple’s officiant, which fans watched on Season 4 of The Kardashians. Before their nuptials, Chris and Lukas had only been dating for a few months, proving they knew they were right for each other from the start. But how did the lovebirds meet? Here’s what we uncovered!

Source: Getty Images

How did Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage meet?

Chris and Lukas’s relationship seemingly came out of thin air. In February 2023 the couple first sparked dating rumors on Feb. 20, 2023, when they soft-launched their romance on Instagram.

In identical posts, the couple shared highlights from their trip to Mexico, with Lukas captioning his post “La Mejor,” which means “the best” in English. Chris didn’t hold back on his love for his beau either, calling him a “stud” in the comments section.

While Chris and Lukas’s photos confirmed they were together, they have never shared how they met. However, in Season 4, Ep. 7 of The Kardashians, “A Short-Term Fight,” Chris shared where the couple had their first date.

Chris said their first dinner was held at a “caviar place” sometime before they went Instagram official. The hairstylist also shared how the White Lotus star commemorated their engagement by gifting him an engagement ring made from “the caviar tin” they ate out of on the date. Aww!!

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage were married three months after going public with their romance.

Source: Getty Images

Lukas and Chris have been smitten with one another from their first meeting, which likely contributed to their quick journey down the aisle. In April 2023, the couple released photos from their small ceremony in Vegas.

The couple wore black fur, button-down shirts, and black leather pants in their wedding photos as they exchanged vows in a chapel. In addition to Kim officiating, the couple received a surprise performance from Shania Twain, who performed their favorite song, “You’re Still the One.”

"Ring finger where the rock is," Lukas commented on the post, with Chris adding, “We did it!” to his.

The ceremony came after Chris and Lukas publicly declared their love for each other on several occasions. In March 2023, during the beginning stages of their relationship, Chris confirmed on The Drew Barrymore Show that he was “very grateful” to have met Lukas and said he was head over heels for his boo.

“I’m very happy, very much in love,” he said to host Drew Barrymore. “And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

Lukas also said in March that he was “very happy” with Chris and felt “very lucky and very much in love.” The White Lotus star added that Chris being a “good-looking man” made him even easier to love, stating, “I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.”