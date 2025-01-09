‘Dubai Bling’ Season 3 Ended With Closure for LJ and Jwana — Here’s Why They Needed It Jwana Karim entered 'Dubai Bling' Season 3 with a bone to pick with longtime star LJ Loujain Adada. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 9 2025, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Just because The Real Housewives of Dubai's future is unknown as of this writing doesn't mean there's still plenty of heat in the Dubai desert. Season 3 of Netflix's Dubai series, Dubai Bling, proves the drama between the diverse group of the country's elite isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Since 2022, fans have indulged in the messiness between a group of wealthy, smart, intelligent, and professional individuals who say they're friends, though their actions show different dynamics.

One friendship that worsened before it could get better this season was the one between LJ Loujain Adada and Jwana Karim. The longtime pals nearly came to blows in Season 3 over a feud that carried from past seasons. So, what happened between LJ and Jwana? Here's what to know and how the frenemies are doing now.

What happened between LJ and Jwana on 'Dubai Bling?'

While Dubai Bling fans have followed LJ's story, including her dating challenges as a single mother, since Dubai Bling aired in 2022, Jwana was introduced to fans in Season 3. The Iraqi singer and actor came in with baggage, as she was once LJ's close friend and confidant. However, they became at odds long before Dubai Bling was an option for Jwana.

Jwana began questioning her and LJ's friendship after LJ befriended her ex-boyfriend. In addition to befriending him personally, LJ started reacting to Jwana's ex-boyfriend's post with hearts, which was a huge red flag. According to fellow Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi, LJ intentionally sought out the friendship with Jwana's ex to spite her. Jwana expressed how LJ betrayed her: "Cheating isn’t only in marriage. It can happen in friendships, too. It cuts deep, and that wound never heals.”

After Jwana confided in Farhana about how LJ hurt her, LJ admitted in another scene that she became friends with her pal's ex to get back at her and knew exactly what she was doing. She also revealed that she went for Jwana's ex after expressing interest in a guy LJ liked. “I did it on purpose," she admitted. "I was deeply hurt by Jwana. I wanted to make her feel what she made me feel."

Are LJ and Jwana friends after 'Dubai Bling' Season 3?

LJ and Jwana's friendship seemingly wasn't going anywhere as Dubai Bling Season 3 continued. However, the former BFFs seemed ready to get their relationship in a good place by the season's end.

In the Season 3 finale of Dubai Bling, Ebraheem Al Samadi convinces LJ and Jwana to talk to each other. Jwana makes it clear during the conversation that she doesn't hate LJ and never has. They both also admitted they missed their friendship and always loved each other. "But who told you I don’t love her?" Jwana asked LJ before they embraced. "OK, sometimes there are conflicts in life but love is always there because love cannot be changed. Those who love can never hate."