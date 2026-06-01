Is ‘Desi Bling’ Scripted? Producers Reveal How Real the Netflix Drama Actually Is "If they are walking out of a Lamborghini, we film it nicely." By Alisan Duran Updated June 1 2026, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix's Desi Bling has quickly become a guilty pleasure for reality TV fans. Between luxury cars, extravagant parties, celebrity cameos, and explosive arguments, viewers have naturally started asking the same question: How much of it is actually real?

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The show's producers recently addressed those concerns, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the series is made. Their answer may surprise fans who assumed every dramatic confrontation was carefully scripted.

Source: Instagram Karan Kundrra

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Is Desi Bling scripted?

According to showrunner Marcel Dufour and executive producer Mazen Laham, Desi Bling is not scripted. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, the producers said the events viewers see on-screen happen naturally, though production is aware of certain relationships and conflicts before filming begins.

"Everything you have seen is completely real, completely unscripted," Marcel said during the interview. That doesn't mean producers walk into filming without any knowledge of what's happening in the cast's lives. Mazen explained that the team spends significant time learning about cast members before production begins, allowing them to identify potential storylines and existing tensions.

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For example, the producers said they already knew there were issues in Dyuti and Iryna's marriage before cameras started rolling. However, they never expected the situation to escalate to the point of divorce during filming.

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While the show is not scripted, the producers acknowledged that they create a structure around real-life events. After filming one episode, the production team develops the framework for the next episode based on whatever developments are occurring in the cast's lives. Marcel stressed that "structure" should not be confused with a script.

Source: Instagram Karan Kundrra, Iryna and Duyti on Desi Bling

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The producers also revealed they knew about the pre-existing tension between Pamela and Lailli during casting. That conflict became an entry point into the season's storylines, but the actual arguments occurred naturally once the women were reunited.

Even Karan Kundrra's proposal to Tejasswi Prakash was reportedly genuine. Production knew Karan planned to propose, but Mazen admitted the crew became nervous when Tejasswi unexpectedly started preparing to leave Dubai before the proposal could happen. The show's luxurious visuals, however, are very intentional.

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Mazen explained that cast members genuinely own the cars and host the lavish events featured on-screen. Production simply chooses to film those moments in a cinematic way. "If they are walking out of a Lamborghini, we film it nicely," he explained.

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Marcel added that the dresses, jewelry, luxury cars, and extravagant locations help create the glossy aesthetic that has become a major part of Desi Bling's identity. The producers also revealed that cast members never watch footage during filming and have no editorial control over the final episodes. In many cases, they don't see the completed show until it premieres on Netflix.