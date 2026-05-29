Meet the 'Calabasas Confidential' Cast's Famous Parents Who Make a Life of Luxury Possible 'Calabasas Confidential' will be full of chaos and opulence, as viewers get a glimpse into the cast's lifestyles. By Lea Vatenmakher Updated May 29 2026, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Home to celebrities such as the Kardashians, Justin Bieber, and Kevin Hart, Calabasas is one of the country's most luxurious neighborhoods. So, it was only a matter of time before Netflix made a reality show about the area's residents.

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Calabasas Confidential follows a group of young adults as they navigate post-college life. Given that the cast are just getting started in their careers, it's clear that their Calabasas residence is courtesy of their wealthy parents. Viewers want to know who the cast's parents are, and how they earned their way into that zip code.

Scottie and Larsa Pippen are the proud parents of Preston Pippen.

Source: MEGA

Preston Pippen is no stranger to reality TV, as his mother is The Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen. Preston's father, Scottie Pippen, is NBA star and former Chicago Bulls player, Scottie Pippen. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Larsa Pippen has a net worth of $10 million, while Scottie Pippen earns double that with a net worth of $20 million.

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Hercy Miller is the son of rapper Master P and Sonya Miller.

Source: Instagram/MEGA

While only one of Hercy Miller's parents is famous, he has a sibling who is in the spotlight as well. Hercy's father is hip-hop mogul Master P, and his brother is rapper Lil' Romeo. As for Master P, his net worth is a whopping $200 million.

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Jodie Woods' dad was close friends with Will Smith.

Source: Instagram

Jodie Woods lost her father in 2017, just two weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer. John Woods was a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Her mom is Elizabeth Woods. While Jodie Woods's parents may not be famous, her older sister, Jordyn Woods, is thanks to her relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns and her friendship with Kylie Jenner.

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Raine Michaels's dad is rock star Bret Michaels.

Similarly, Raine Michaels is familiar with the reality TV world, as her father is rock musician Bret Michaels, who starred in a whopping three different reality shows. Bret Michaels's net worth also stands at $20 million, showing the type of income required to live in that zip code.

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Emilie Nelson's father is in real estate.

Emilie's parents are not famous — but her father is Eddie Nelson, the co-owner of Lemon Tree Road real estate and development. His LinkedIn also states that he is an Executive Sales Professional at The Benchmark Collective.

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Kimora Nicole Lewis mom is a bonafide businesswoman.

Kimora's love of music comes from her mother, Kim Lewis, who is BET's senior vice president of sales. Kim also holds a B.A. in Mass Communications from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from Pepperdine University’s Presidents and Key Executives Program. Kimora thanked her parents when she graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2025.

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Ben Favaedi's parents are proud of their son.

Source: Instagram

Not much is known about Ben Favaedi's parents, but he did share a sweet photo with his family in April 2026 celebrating New Year's Eve together. His father is reported to be retired engineering executive Jay Favaedi.

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Jemma Durrant's dad is a photographer.

Jemma Durrant is an LA-based influencer and marketing coordinator, but her dad is photographer Brett Durrant. In a sweet Instagram post ahead of the premiere of Calabasas Confidential, Brett wrote, "I know this is going to be big year for you, may it be one filled with everything you’ve ever dreamed of. Love you so much more than you know!"

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Nicole Sahebi's father is living the American dream.

We couldn't find much information on Nicole's parents, but she did post a TikTok about her dad, captioning the video, "POV: your Persian dad moved to the US alone at 16."

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Sterling Retzlaff's family is originally from Alaska.

Raised in Alaska, Sterling's parents tend to stay out of the spotlight. However, Sterling has shared a few throwback photos of his family on Instagram

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Suede Brooks' father sadly passed away in 2021.

@suedebrooks i love you dad. you will always be my rock. rest in paradise. i’m going to make you so proud. vlog daddy forever. ♬ original sound - Sadness hub

Per Swooon, Suede’s parents are Lisa Shriver Brooks and Steven Brooks. Lisa is a hairdresser of over forty years, and Steven Brooks, who went by vlogdaddy online, died in 2021.

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'Calabasas Confidential' promises opulence and drama.

Similar to other reality TV formulas that have worked for Netflix (we're looking at you, Selling Sunset), Calabasas Confidential will be full of chaos and opulence, as viewers get a glimpse into the cast's lifestyles.

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