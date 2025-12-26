NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns’s Net Worth Is Nothing to Play About — Inside What He Makes He is one of the highest-paid athletes, so... By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 26 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@karltowns

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns may be playing a game as a career, to put it candidly, but the net worth he’s racked up from it is nothing to play with. At just 30 years old, Towns is pulling in some serious dough, with his annual salary averaging around $55 million, per Spotrac. Towns joined the NBA in 2015, selected as the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in that year’s draft.

He played his first game in October and went on to secure the Rookie of the Year award for the 2015-2016 season. Since entering the league, Towns has been a standout player, and his net worth is proof of that (because it’s quite literally a reflection of his talent and the demand for it). Let’s dive into Towns’s net worth and see just how much of a fortune he’s accumulated from playing basketball.

What is Karl-Anthony Towns's net worth?

Karl-Anthony Towns has an estimated net worth of $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, and it’s pretty easy to see why. For the 2025-2026 season, he’ll earn over $53 million playing for the Knicks, $57 million for the 2026-2027 season, and $61 million for 2027-2028. That kind of money per year is jaw-dropping, to say the least.

But Towns was in line for a big payout with the Timberwolves even before they traded him to the New York Knicks. He started his NBA career with Minnesota in 2015 and remained with the team until October 2024, when he was traded to the Knicks in a deal that sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota.

Karl-Anthony Towns NBA player Net worth: $100 million Karl-Anthony Towns is of Dominican-American descent, with his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, being Dominican, and his father, Karl Towns Jr., being African American. He attended St. Joseph High School, quickly standing out among the other players. When he was 16, he was chosen to play on the Dominican Republic national basketball team. Since then, he has continued to rise in rank and become one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. Birthdate: Nov.15, 1995 Birthplace: Edison, N.J. Education: University of Kentucky Relationship status: Engaged to Jordyn Woods Kids: 0

The trade shocked many fans, especially considering Towns had signed a four-year super max extension with the Timberwolves in 2022 worth $224 million, set to begin in the 2024-2025 season, which would have meant over $50 million per year. Thankfully, he’s still on track to make that, as the Knicks took on the remaining guaranteed years and salary from his Timberwolves contract.

Aside from basketball, Towns earns from endorsements and partnerships with major brands like Fanatics, Peloton, T-Mobile, Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, and 2K Sports. With all of his earnings, Towns has also been able to make some major purchases, including the $14 million mansion he and his now-fiancé, influencer Jordyn Woods, bought together in 2024. The home is nestled right across the street from Woods’s BFF, Kylie Jenner, per Realtor.

Karl-Anthony Towns dropped major cash on an engagement ring for Jordyn Woods.