Jordyn Woods's Net Worth Stems From Her Own Success, and One Very Famous Friend Jordyn is engaged to NBA star Karl Anthony Townes, who is worth $100 million. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 26 2025, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although she has found plenty of success in the worlds of fashion and beauty all by herself, Jordyn Woods is best known for being the best friend of Kylie Jenner, one of the most famous and successful people on the planet. Given her friendship with Kylie, and the success she's achieved on her own, many want to know more about Jordyn's net worth.

That only became more true following the news that she's now engaged to NBA star Karl Anthony-Towns. Here's what we know about her net worth.

What is Jordyn Woods's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jordyn's net worth is roughly $6 million. That net worth stems chiefly from her work as a model, and from various endorsements and business ventures she's engaged in. Kylie is famously a billionaire, and Jordyn's new fiancé is also quite wealthy, with an estimated net worth of $100 million. Jordyn's net worth is certainly smaller, but $6 million is nothing to sneeze at.

Jordyn Woods American Socialite Net worth: $6 Million Jordyn Woods is a model and socialite known primarily because of her friendship with Kylie Jenner and her relationship with New York Knicks star Karl Anthony-Towns. Jordyn's net worth stems from various modeling and brand endorsement deals, as well as from the fame she's acquired through her relationships. Birthdate: Sept. 23, 1997 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth Name: Jordyn Woods Father: John Woods Mother: Elizabeth Woods

What is Jordyn Woods's engagement ring worth?

Because Jordyn's fame is so closely intertwined with her personal life, many naturally wanted to know what kind of ring Karl sprung for to propose to her. While we don't know exactly where the ring comes from, we do know that it's an emerald cut and that it is exceedingly large. It's fair to say that he didn't cheap out when it came to the ring, which, given the amount of money he makes every year, seems like a wise choice.

Karl and Jordyn have been dating since 2020, when they first announced their relationship. Karl appears to have popped the question at a rooftop venue in New York City with the skyline in the background. In Jordyn's post announcing the engagement, she wrote simply "Marry Christmas," a pun that reminds you that stars are just like us.

Given how long the two of them have been dating, it's not hugely surprising that they are tying the knot. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top comments on Jordyn's announcement are from Kylie and other influencers, as well as from Karl's teammates and other NBA players. Jordyn and Karl are the definition of a power couple, and both of them know plenty of other famous people.