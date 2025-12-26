Ben Simmons Is Adding a New Sport to His Resume — Professional Fishing! "I always wanted to be on the ownership side of a pro team." By Diego Peralta Updated Dec. 26 2025, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Building a career on the NBA can be an endeavor that completely consumes a person's life. Ben Simmons doesn't have a problem with that, and the former Los Angeles Clippers star is already looking towards his next major business venture.

What happened to Ben? Here's what we know about the situation that made the athlete step away from the league, and what it means for his future as a basketball star. There isn't a single path to success. Everyone has to build their path through their actions.

Ben Simmons is now all about sport fishing.

According to a report by Front Office Sports, Ben purchased a 50% stake in the South Florida Sails Angling Club. The team is officially a part of the Sport Fishing Championship. The player made the announcement through his social media accounts, in a joint statement that featured coverage from ESPN. The world of sport fishing welcomes Ben. The sport is not typically associated with the NBA, but Ben could find a way to balance both of his passions.

The partnership is meant to last for a while. Ben didn't commit to the fishing team during the 2025 season because negotiations were still taking place, but the basketball player is ready to tackle the 2026 season with the South Florida Sails Angling Club. "I always wanted to be on the ownership side of a pro team," Ben shared. "Having a passion for fishing and having experience playing pro sports, I think I can really help this league grow.”

The Sport Fishing Championship has the goal to showcase the sport itself by positively impacting the economies of the cities that get to host the league's events. The tournaments are meant to be unforgettable experiences for both the fans and the anglers (via Sport Fishing Championship).

Ben Simmon's net worth is impressive.

Working as an NBA player for so long comes along with some substantially beneficial perks. A report from Celebrity Net Worth states that Ben's net worth is valued at $80 million. This explains why he was able to purchase his partial ownership of the South Florida Sails Angling Club. To understand how the professional basketball player acquired all that cash, it is essential to examine Ben's accomplishments on the court.

The Philadelphia 76ers are remembered as the first major team to give Ben a chance to shine. After he finished his time as a college basketball player, Ben signed a deal that required him to wait a little while to show what he was made of. Nothing was wrong with the contract, but the player got injured during his first season as a pro before he could perform to his standards. Ben can be given credit for his 2017-2018 NBA season. After the injuries, the Australian athlete proved his worth.