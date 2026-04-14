Who Are Alex Eala's Parents? She Gets Her Athleticism From One of Her Elders "She never gets dispirited with every loss." By Distractify Staff Published April 14 2026, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alex.eala

Filipina tennis star Alexandra (Alex) Eala is only 20 years old, but it’s clear that she has a bright future in the sport. With the 2022 U.S. Open juniors title under her belt, along with five ITF singles titles and three doubles titles to her name, Alex has shown the world that she is a force to be reckoned with.

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Since some athletes get their athleticism from their parents, it’s no surprise that fans are interested in learning more about her family life. After all, to be 20 years old and so grounded in the vision for her career, it’s clear Alex has a stable and encouraging village to lean on. So, who are Alex Eala’s parents? Here’s what we know.

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One of Alex Eala’s parents has passed down some athletic talent.

According to MSN, Alex’s parents, Mike Eala and Rizza Maniego-Eala, are Filipino. They are the definition of what parents should be for their children: supportive, loving, and proud. Per the site, Eala’s father, Mike, prefers to maintain his privacy, despite being pleased with his daughter's accomplishments.

“Alex is a fast learner, and she never gets dispirited with every loss; in fact, it makes her stronger and fiercer,” Mike told the Manila Standard about Alex, via the outlet. “She knows that if she keeps her focus on her level of play, keeps her head down, and works hard, the wins will eventually come.” Through her father, she is the niece of Noli Eala, the former commissioner of the Philippine Basketball Association and a former chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission.

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Although Mike was presumably not an athlete, he does have athletes in his family. The site shares that Mike is presumed to be the brother of Noli Eala, the former chairman os the Philippine Sports Commission and former commissioner of the Philippine Basketball Association.

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As for Alex’s mom, Rizza, she currently works for Globe Telecom, a premier communications company in the Philippines. She serves as the chief financial officer, which likely translates to a sizeable salary.

Aside from Rizza’s success professionally, she can also brag about passing down athletic genes. The outlet shares that Rizza once excelled in swimming. At the 1985 Southeast Asian Games, Rizza took home a bronze medal for the 100m backstroke event. So, given her experience as an athlete, it’s likely that she provides Alex with advice as she navigates her tennis career.

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Alex’s brother, Michael Eala, is also a tennis phenomenon.

It appears that the Eala siblings have a deep affinity for tennis. The site shares that Alex’s brother, Michael, aka Miko, is also a talented tennis player. From 2020 to 2024, the site shares that Michael played college tennis for Pennsylvania State University. While most folks believed that Michael would have given the pros a shot, he decided against it.