The Parents of Tennis Star Taylor Townsend Have Supported Her Since the Very Beginning

Many of the biggest sports stars in the world have one very important thing in common: the support of their parents. All-time greats like Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Venus and Serena Williams count their parents as their most essential support system. Young tennis champion Taylor Townsend is among them, as her parents also support her journey. Let’s find out more about them.

Taylor Townsend showed her greatness on the tennis court early, when she became only the second American to win the Australian Open junior singles tournament in 2012 at the age of 15.

Who are Taylor Townsend’s parents?

Taylor was born in Chicago to Gary and Sheila Townsend. The family moved to Florida when Taylor was 14 to further pursue her tennis career, according to Essentially Sports. Her parents divorced when she was 12. Both Gary and Sheila worked as high school administrators, and her mother also had tennis talent, as she played on her collegiate team while at Missouri’s Lincoln University and competed in the NCAA Division II Championships.

While still a teenager, Taylor uncovered a heartbreaking truth about her mother.

In January 2020, Taylor penned an essay for Behind the Racquet, where she revealed that when she was 15, she found out that her mother had been stealing from her for years.

“I turned pro at 15 years old, and shortly after faced issues I never would have imagined,” she shared. “I found out that my mother was stealing money from me, and was using my prize money earnings and endorsements for her personal benefit. This rocked my world because I felt betrayed and lost, but it taught me many valuable lessons.”

“No matter who it is, when someone shows who they are, believe them,” Taylor continued. “This situation also taught me to never let my guard down when it comes to me and my business. Looking back, I see that it was a refining process for both myself and my circle. I had to get rid of the dead weight.”

Taylor has previously shared the current status of her relationship with her father.

In a 2024 post-match interview, the tennis champion stated how knowing that her father’s presence at her matches makes her feel.

“Yeah, so I’ll let you guys in on a little thing,” Taylor began, per Essentially Sports. “I was feeling emotional this morning and last night. It kind of all hit me at once, having my family and friends with me. It’s something that doesn’t make me uncomfortable … But I’m not used to it."

