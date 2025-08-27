Venus Williams’ Reason for Returning to Tennis Is Far Too Relatable The Grand Slam champion returned to the DC and US Open tournaments in 2025 after a 16-month hiatus. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 27 2025, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After tennis powerhouse Serena Williams retired from the sport in 2022, fans were deeply affected when they realized they might never see her and her equally impressive sister, Venus Williams, play against each other professionally. Many were taken aback even further when, in 2023, Venus announced she was taking a break from tennis to focus on herself.

Article continues below advertisement

The seven-time Grand Slam singles winnner spent 16 months away from the sport she became famous for. In 2025, she returned to tennis by playing at the DC Open in July and the 2025 US Open tournament in August. Although Venus's comeback wasn't exactly what she wanted, many who follow her career were excited to see her back doing what she loves. So, what prompted Venus Williams' return to tennis? Here's the scoop.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Venus Williams return to tennis?

Venus opened up about why she returned to tennis for the first time at the DC Open in July 2025. The event was something many were eager to see, as it marked the first time she had been on the court since 2023. While discussing her return with reporter and former tennis player Rennae Stubbs, Venus admitted her comeback was literally for her well-being.

"I had to come back for the insurance; they informed me earlier this year that I’m on COBRA," Venus told Stubbs, followed by laughter. "So that’s like, I got to get my benefits on. Started training."

Article continues below advertisement

Venus Williams after becoming the oldest WTA match winner since 2004:



“I had to come back for the insurance, because they informed me this year that I’m on cobra. So it’s like, I got to get my benefits on” 😭😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/Npu7d6c5Wt — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 23, 2025

Stubbs backed Venus up and informed her audience that she "wasn't lying" about needing to hold onto her health insurance, as it was something that had been brought up during a conversation they had about it around "six years ago.” "You’re actually telling the truth," Stubbs noted. "Insurance is hard.” Venus added that, due to the multiple injuries she's endured from the sport and has been open about her struggles with fibroids, her insurance is a lifeline, as it is for so many employed members of society.

Article continues below advertisement

"You guys know what it’s like," she said in the interview. "Let me tell you, I’m always at the doctor so I need this insurance.”

Article continues below advertisement

Venus Williams's return to tennis didn't go as planned, but she's not backing down.

While her insurance brought her back to tennis, Venus returned to the sport with a renewed mindset and appreciation for her career. Her anticipated return at the US Open tournament, which was only her second tournament appearance after her hiatus, didn't give her the "W" her fans are accustomed to. Thankfully, Venus, who has acheived tremendous success in tennis since the '90s, isn't fazed by the wins anymore and is more focused on her passion for the game.

"I didn’t win today, but I’m very proud of how I played,” she said in a press conference after her loss to Karolina Muchova. "My team and I, we worked as hard and as fast as we could." Venus added that, regardless of the outcome, she put her all into training for the tournament and is proud of her efforts.

Article continues below advertisement