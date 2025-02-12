Serena Williams Has a Shocking Number of Siblings — Here’s the Full Breakdown Did you know Serena has nearly a dozen siblings? By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 12 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When people think of Serena Williams, they picture her dominating the tennis world. Often, it’s alongside her sister Venus Williams. What many don’t realize, however, is that Serena Williams's siblings extend far beyond just her sister Venus. In fact, Venus and Serena come from an incredibly large family — much bigger than most fans even realize.

So, how many brothers and sisters does Serena actually have? The answer might shock you, especially since some of them have opted to stay mostly out of the spotlight that their sisters Venus and Serena stand in.

How many siblings does Serena Williams have?

Serena has one full sibling, three maternal half-sisters, and seven paternal half-siblings, bringing her total to 11. Her only full sibling is Venus, her longtime doubles partner and fellow tennis legend. On her mother Oracene Price’s side, she has three older half-sisters: Yetunde, Lyndrea, and Isha. On her father Richard Williams’s side, she has at least seven half-siblings from his previous relationships.

Who are Serena’s siblings on her mother’s side?

Before marrying Richard, Serena’s mother was married to Yusef Rasheed. Together, they had three daughters: Yetunde, Isha, and Lyndrea. Yetunde was the eldest and worked as a nurse while also serving as a personal assistant to Venus and Serena. Tragedy struck Serena and her siblings when Yetunde was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2003. She was 31 at the time of her passing.

Isha is a lawyer who has played an important role in her younger sisters’s careers. She has been heavily involved in the business and legal side of things, often accompanying Serena and Venus to events. Meanwhile, Lyndrea works in fashion and marketing. While she hasn’t been as publicly involved in tennis, she has contributed to the branding and design aspects of her sisters’s projects.

Who are Serena’s siblings on her father’s side?

Before marrying Oracene, Richard was married to Betty Johnson, with whom he had five children: Sabrina, Richard III, Ronner, Reluss, and Reneeka. This side of the family has largely stayed out of the public eye. In addition to these five older half-siblings, Serena also has a younger half-brother, Dylan. He was born in 2012 during Richard’s marriage to Lakeisha Graham, making him the youngest of all Serena’s siblings.

Richard also reportedly had another son from a previous relationship named Chavoita LeSane. He produced a documentary on his father called On the Line: The Richard Williams Story. He also occasionally posts videos of himself hanging out with his father on Instagram.

While Venus and Serena are household names, most of their siblings live relatively private lives. Yetunde, Isha, and Lyndrea were more publicly connected to the Serena and Venus due to their direct involvement in their careers. Their father’s other children, however, have mostly stayed out of the spotlight.