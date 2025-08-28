Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko Got Into a Heated Argument After Taylor's Win The two were arguing about on-court etiquette. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 28 2025, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Anyone who has ever watched a tennis match is likely aware that emotions can run high among competitors on the court. Even in the most extreme examples, though, it's rare for two competitors to get into the kind of verbal shouting match that followed Taylor Townsend's two-set victory over Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the 2025 U.S. Open.

Taylor and Jelena's argument went viral on social media, which led many to wonder what the two of them might have been arguing about. Here's what we know.

What was up with the fight between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko?

Although we couldn't hear what was said between the two competitors, it's not uncommon for tennis players to greet each other at the net. This time, however, Jelena decided to go after Taylor. "She told me I have no education, no class … Whether it had racial undertones … that's something she could speak on … I let my racket talk … She's packed up and gone, I'm here … I don't take any offense … I'm proud the way I handled myself," Taylor explained after the fact.

In a second video, we can apparently see Taylor tell Jelena, "You can learn how to take a loss better." In a post on Instagram, meanwhile, Jelena offered her explanation of why she and Taylor got into an argument. "After the match, I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn't say sorry, but her answer was that she doesn't have to say sorry at all," Ostapenko wrote, per USA Today.

"There are some rules in tennis which most of the players follow, and it was first time ever that this happened to me on tour. If she plays in her homeland, it doesn't mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants," she continued. Jelena is referring to a tradition in the world of tennis in which a player who hits the net on a shot that goes in apologizes for it, but apparently, Taylor didn't do that.

"She told me I have no education, no class…Whether it had racial undertones…that's something she could speak on…I let my racket talk…She's packed up & gone, I'm here…I don't take any offense…I'm proud the way I handled myself "



In speaking with the AP, Taylor said that she didn't take Jelena's comments in a racial way, but acknowledged that you could perceive them that way. “I didn’t take it in that way, but also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of being ‘not educated’ and all of the things, when it’s the furthest thing from the truth,” she explained.

“So whether it had racial undertones or not, that’s something she can speak on,” she added. “The only thing that I’m worried about right now is continuing to move forward through this tournament.” The moment was certainly one of the biggest bits of drama at the U.S. Open thus far, although it might not be the last.