Ever Wonder Who Makes All the Melon Balls for the U.S. Open Honey Deuce Cocktails?

By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 3 2024, 2:42 p.m. ET

Aside from the intense tennis matches, fans also tune into the U.S. Open to catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrities in the stands — and apparently to discover their new favorite cocktail. The event's signature drink is the viral Honey Deuce, which has been spotted in the hands of stars from Serena Williams to James Corden.

The cocktail, which was born back in 2007, is a mixture of Grey Goose vodka, raspberry liqueur, and lemonade, topped with three melon balls that resemble tennis balls. This year alone, the drink has almost surpassed $10 million in sales at $22 a glass, per CNN. That's a lot of melon balls — and the man responsible, who has now been spotted on TikTok, is being thanked for his service.

The U.S. Open's Honey Deuce melon guy has been spotted on TikTok.

Thanks to a TikTok video posted on Sept. 1, 2024, by user @TheSpritzSaga, we can finally put a face to the, er, balls. Indeed, the U.S. Open's "melon guy" and his melon ball-making setup have been revealed!

The video doesn't provide much information about the man — who many are calling a hero or "the people's prince" — and he seems to be just a regular, gloved-up dude doing a monotonous job behind the scenes of the tournament. The caption of the video says, "In case you were also wondering how they got all the melons for the Honey Deuces. There is a melon man."