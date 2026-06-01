What To Know About 'Desi Bling' Star Satish Sanpal's First Wife and Older Kids Satish Sanpal is a dad of three kids from two different marriages. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 1 2026, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@satish.sanpal

When Netflix rolled out Desi Bling, a reality show filmed in Dubai about Indian expats who live in luxury, it gave some viewers the vibe of one of many Bravo reality shows in the same vein. And one of the stars, Satish Sanpal, already has people asking questions about his life from before the reality series. Although he has been married to his wife for years and they share a daughter, fans are curious about Satish Sanpal's first wife.

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So, who was the Desi Bling star married to long before Netflix came calling? And, for that matter, where is she now? The show sheds light on different cultures and marital dynamics that some viewers might not be familiar with. But apparently, divorce isn't a no-no when it comes to at least one of the stars.

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Who is Satish Sanpal's first wife on 'Desi Bling'?

During the first season of Desi Bling, Satish explains that he and his second wife, Tabinda Sanpal, have been married for almost 10 years. However, before he met and married Tabinda, Satish was married to another woman. He doesn't share why they divorced, but he does admit that he makes sure she and their older sons, Lakshya and Jayash Sanpal, live just as impressively wealthy lifestyles as Satish and his second wife, along with their daughter, do.

Just for reference, in 2025, Satish took one of his sons to purchase a brand new Rolls-Royce, and it's outlined in a heavily edited and stylized video on Instagram. Per the video, Satish bought his son a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. According to Kelly Blue Book, this particular car will run you upwards of $400,000.

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It's unclear why Satish and his first wife split up or what happened between them. He is open about his Hindu religion, and according to the BBC, typically, those who follow the faith do not get divorced, but it does happen. And, since Satish's wife does not appear on Desi Bling, she might prefer to keep the details of their divorce private too.

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Satish Sanpal's net worth on 'Desi Bling' has to be pretty impressive.

Although Satish is new to the reality TV world and his net worth has not been confirmed, according to some reports, including Mint, he and his wife are worth a combined $1.5 billion. He reportedly opened his first grocery store before he was 18 and continued on with his entrepreneurial spirit.

Satish Sanpal Entrepreneur, CEO Net worth: $1.5 billion Satish Sanpal is an entrepreneur and the CEO of ANAX Holding in Dubai. He is also one of the stars of the Netflix reality show 'Desi Bling.' Birthdate: May 25, 1985 Birthplace: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India Marriages: Tabinda Sanpal Kids: Isabella, Lakshya, and Jayash Sanpal