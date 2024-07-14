'Indian Matchmaking' Season 2: Where Are They Now? Not Everyone Fell in Love
“They’re like, ‘When’s the wedding?’ I’m like, ‘Let’s pump the brakes,'" one of the cast members said.
Netflix's Indian Matchmaking follows Sima as she helps singles get in touch with their more sensitive side and give love a real go. She pairs individuals with plenty of prospects to help them find the one.
Not everyone walks away with love, though, and in Season 2 it was a mixed bag of responses. Let's take a look back at where the cast is now and if they've fallen for anyone.
Pradhyuman Maloo
Pradhyuman Maloo left the show with a wife, Ashima, but she wasn't a part of the batch picked by Sima. Instead, he told Netflix's Tudum that the experience helped in "widening my horizons."
After the show concluded, though, the pair split. Pradhyuman was accused of domestic violence, according to The News Minute. Ashima’s lawyer Anmol Bartaria said: "The matter is being investigated and should be carried out in full swing. Ashima is in the process of taking appropriate legal proceedings against the accused person.”
"We are in settlement talks with lawyers to resolve our marital issues amicably," responded Pradhyuman. He's been active on social media, nonetheless, and shares clips of his life and business ventures.
Shital Patel
Shital Patel appeared on both Season 2 and Season 3. She met Niraj on the show and left fans under the impression that they were going to consider getting married.
“I worked with Sima Aunty through a couple of matches and ultimately the process allowed me to open my heart once again, and I ended up meeting my best friend and soulmate. I do see marriage and children in my future and am working towards that goal and enjoying the process!” she told Tudum.
However, she was actually wanting to take things slowly. “We’re very happy,” she says. “We’re moving in the right direction.” Also thrilled? Her parents. “They’re like, ‘When’s the wedding?’ I’m like, ‘Let’s pump the brakes,'" she told the LA Times.
As for their current status, it's a bit unclear. She seems to have wiped her social media of his presence, so that's never a very good sign. Nonetheless, Shital is doing well and even posts clips of her acting work.
Vinesh Vasanani
Vinesh Vasanani walked away from the show without love, sadly, but he did find a really good friend in Mosum. “I think we’re both really happy and truly want the best for each other, and it’s always easy to catch up with her and the conversation just flows," he told Tudum. He seems to still be single, too.
After the show, Vinesh received a lot of criticism from fans for his attitude, so he went on Instagram to address it. "I'm on this process. "I'm on this journey. I'm looking for the one and through that process if I ever hurt anybody, if I ever hurt any feelings, you know, that was definitely not my intention, so I just wanted to say sorry for that.
Arshneel Kochar
Arshneel Kochar writes, "Learning to fix broken hearts," in his Instagram bio as a nod to both the show and his budding career as a cardiologist. He left the show without love, but emphasized to Tudum that he's ready to find his wife once he's wrapped his education. “Now that I’m close to finishing up my cardiology fellowship, I’m ready to focus on my wife fellowship," he said.
Nadia Jagessar
Nadia appeared on Season 1 and Season 2 but still hasn't found love. "I’m still looking for a partner. I’m approaching my search in a much more conscious and thoughtful way and have met some great men,” she told Netflix. “I’m using dating apps but also trying to put myself into situations where I could meet like-minded people.”
She's still open to using matchmaking, too. On Instagram, though, Nadia is putting her friends and family first as she's showing the world glimpses at her very active life.
Aparna Shewakramani
Aparna Shewakramani released a book called She’s Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down. That is just one of the many projects that Aparna is focusing on right now.
The business professional isn't prioritizing love the way some of the others from the show are, though. "I’m focused on living my best life and making myself happy so that I am the very best version of myself and can be an amazing partner when the right guy does come along," she told Tudum.
Akshay Jakhete
Akshay Jakhete is also putting business on the front burner while love will come when it comes, from his point of view. The star is still exploring his family business of poultry farming.