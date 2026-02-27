'Resident Evil: Requiem' Aka 'RE9' Comes with a Special Voice Actor for Leon Kennedy "I understood the pressures of playing Leon Kennedy." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 27 2026, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: Capcom

Raccoon City is a place known for dark secrets and darker deeds. So, when FBI intelligence analyst Grace Ashcroft receives a case to work in the same location where her mother was murdered 8 years before, she already knows what she's in for. Or so she thinks. Veteran agent Leon Kennedy is dispatched to aid her after an officer working the case disappears, bringing Grace and Leon together to uncover the secrets someone killed to hide.

This is the basic premise for Resident Evil: Requiem, aka RE:9, which hit consoles and PCs at the end of February 2026. Grace is voiced by Angela Sant'Albano, making her debut alongside a familiar face picked to voice Leon. But with a few actors who have already voiced Leon, it's fair to wonder who was picked to bring him to "life" in RE:9. Here's what we know about Leon's voice actor for Requiem.

Source: Capcom

Who is Leon Kennedy's voice actor for 'RE9'?

Leon has been voiced by three different actors throughout the franchise. Prior to the current voice actor, he was brought to life by Matthew Mercer. Most recently, he was voiced by actor and stuntman Nick Apostolides. So, who picked up the mantle for Resident Evil: Requiem?

Luckily for traditionalists, Nick Apostolides has returned to reprise his role for Leon Kennedy in RE:9. In a 2024 interview with PC Games, Nick mused, "Leon Kennedy has been portrayed by many, many talented people. I was playing their renditions when I was a kid, and even when they changed up those voice actors, I'd have my own reactions as a fan and say 'Why did they change the old guy?! I liked him.' I understood the pressures of playing Leon Kennedy."

When asked if he planned to try to imitate those who came before him or give Leon his own twist, Nick replied, "So I asked Capcom that very question when I first took on the role; I said: 'how close are we trying to match?' They said, 'don't.' They knew that I was a fan, but they said 'if you can, forget everything that you know. Put it out of your mind and just trust us; we cast you because we see that version of him in you. Bring your personality, inject yourself into this character'."

He added, "So I trusted myself. What I did bring was my knowledge of the universe and the stakes of those games; they're very particular." And whatever he did worked, because Nick is often considered the ultimate voice for Leon, and not just because he's the most recent.

Source: Capcom

'Resident Evil: Requiem' proves that games don't have to go bad just because the franchise endures.

There's something to be said for a franchise like Resident Evil, which has managed to stand the test of time. The first game was released in 1996, making the series an impressive three decades old.

While it's typical for franchises like sports games to last and pump out game after game, heavily story-based games often struggle a little more with longevity due to the complex nature of the games and fan expectations. Yet Resident Evil hasn't shied away from expanding on its ever-evolving story and bringing in new characters, which has prevented the game from feeling stuffy or repetitive.

