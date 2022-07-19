Billie Gets Into an Awful Lot of Trouble in 'Resident Evil' — Does She Make it Out Alive? (SPOILERS)

In the same timeline, Jade works as a researcher at the University of Madrid. She also has a daughter, Bea (Ella Zieglmeier), whom she may or may not have used for an experiment just like the ones her father would run.

Billie, on the other hand, seems to have mastered the art of massacring crocodiles with missiles. In an unforgettable scene, Billie takes on a crocodile with a rocket launcher. Elsewhere, she very nearly goes on a virus-fuelled murder spree.