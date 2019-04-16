Josie Totah Steals the Spotlight on Netflix Series 'No Good Nick'

The latest comedy to have everyone talking is Netflix’s No Good Nick. The slightly dark series follows a married couple — played by former teen idols Sean Astin (Ed Thompson) and Melissa Joan Hart (Liz Thompson) — and their two kids. However, the twist in this story comes in the form of a 13-year-old girl who shows up on their doorstep claiming to be a distant relative of the Thompson family. Nick (played by Siena Agudong) is not as destitute as she appears, and is actually a con artist trying to scam (with the help of her father who is in prison) the unsuspecting family.

With such a dynamic cast (adults will surely feel nostalgic watching The Goonies and Sabrina the Teenage Witch stars play an on-screen couple) and a great storyline, the multi-camera sitcom has taken Netflix by storm. Though, one character has certainly become a fan favorite amongst viewers of No Good Nick. Lisa Haddad — played by Josie Totah — is first introduced in Episode 4, which shows her running for student body vice president unopposed.

Though the charismatic character only appears in two episodes of Part 1, we certainly feel an attachment to Lisa's energetic personality. Similar to the mass hysteria the Stranger Things character of Barb (R.I.P.) enacted after her death, we can predict Lisa will grow to have her own pop culture references and memes. Let's be honest, we've all known that one girl in high school/ Overall, we are hoping we will be seeing more of Miss. Haddad in Part 2 of the Netflix show!

Source: Netflix

Here’s what to know about the actress who plays Lisa Haddad: Josie Totah, 17, may look familiar as she has previously appeared in a slew of movies and TV shows as a teen, including: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Disney’s Liv and Maddie, and Champions. However, Josie was previously credited as J.J. Totah in her former roles.

In a 2018 piece for Time , the actress wrote an open letter coming out as trans to the world. "My pronouns are she, her and hers. I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female," she explained. "And my name is Josie Totah.”

Source: Instagram

Josie noted in the essay that she wanted to be her authentic self, but was worried how fans would perceive the news. She revealed, "I was afraid I wouldn’t be accepted, that I would be embarrassed, that the fans who knew me from the time when I acted in a Disney show would be confused. But I realized over the past few years that hiding my true self is not healthy.”

At the time, she also revelled in the thought of potentially playing a character as her female self. "I plan to play roles I haven’t had the opportunity to play. And I can only imagine how much more fun it’s going to be to play someone who shares my identity, rather than having to contort myself to play a boy,” she shared before adding, "I’m going to gun for those roles, be it a transgender female or a cisgender female. Because it’s a clean slate — and a new world."