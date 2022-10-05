Has The CW Renewed ‘Leonardo’ for Season 2?

When Leonardo was first announced, we were skeptical as to what would set this show apart from other shows based on Leonardo Da Vinci's life.

We were wrong to be hesitant as the murder-mystery format of the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats all season long. Not only that, but the chemistry between Leonardo (played by Aiden Turner) and Caterina da Cremona (played by Matilda De Angelis) is chef's kiss.