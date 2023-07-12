Home > News > Human Interest Manson Family Member Leslie Van Houten Has a Surprisingly Large Net Worth Former Manson family member Leslie Van Houten is out on parole, leading some online to wonder what the notorious killer's net worth is. Details ahead. By Joseph Allen Jul. 12 2023, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Convicted murderer and former Manson family member Leslie Van Houten was recently released from prison, according to reporting from CNN. The news of Van Houten's release comes decades after she received multiple sentences for the murders of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, at their Los Angeles home. Many people want to learn more about the infamous woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Van Houten, who is currently in her 70s, was just 19 when she first met Charles Manson and began to carry out murders on his behalf. Now, some want to better understand her surprisingly large net worth. Keep reading for all of the details.

What is Leslie Van Houten's net worth?

Van Houten's net worth comes in large part from her notoriety, and the role she played in the killings that have now become the only thing most people know about her. Estimates for her net worth range from $1 million to $15 million, but it's unclear whether that net worth is based on how much money she actually has or how much her earnings could be if she signs a book deal or does other work to reclaim her notoriety.

Article continues below advertisement

Leslie Van Houten Convicted murderer Net worth: $15 Million Leslie Van Houten is a former member of the Manson family who was convicted of murdering supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, at their Los Angeles home in 1971. She has been serving concurrent sentences for these murders. She was released from prison in 2023 for a three-year probationary period. Birthdate: Aug. 23, 1949 Birthplace: Los Angeles Parents: Paul and Jane Van Houten

How did Leslie Van Houten get rich?

Any money that Van Houten has likely comes from her notoriety, and from book deals and other opportunities over the years. The money is a direct result of who she is, and has little to do with any money that she or her parents had prior to the murders.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Leslie Van Houten released from prison?

A state appellate court ruled in May 2023 that Van Houten could be made eligible for parole, which ultimately opened up the possibility of her being paroled. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he wouldn't challenge the court's decision, which sparked outrage among those who are still angry about the murders Van Houten committed decades ago.

“More than 50 years after the Manson cult committed these brutal offenses, the victims’ families still feel the impact, as do all Californians. Governor Newsom reversed Ms. Van Houten’s parole grant three times since taking office and defended against her challenges of those decisions in court,” a spokesperson for the governor said following the news.

Article continues below advertisement

“The Governor is disappointed by the Court of Appeal’s decision to release Ms. Van Houten but will not pursue further action as efforts to further appeal are unlikely to succeed. The California Supreme Court accepts appeals in very few cases, and generally does not select cases based on this type of fact-specific determination,” the statement continued.