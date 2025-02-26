What to Know About Lester Holt’s Two Sons, Stefan and Cameron “I think it's just that they're terrific young men. We were very lucky when they were growing up,” Lester Holt said of his sons. By Danielle Jennings Published Feb. 26 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega Lester Holt

Former NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt is known for coming into the homes of audiences nationwide to brief them on what’s happening throughout the country — but less is known about his personal life, specifically his role as a dad to two sons.

Along with wife Carol Hagen, Lester is the parent to Stefan Holt, 37, and Cameron Holt, 34. Of his two sons, Stefan decided to follow in his father's footsteps into the world of journalism, while Cameron chose a decidedly different path, according to People.

Oldest son Stefan Holt keeps the journalism tradition going.

After graduating from Pepperdine University, Lester's oldest son Stefan eventually made his way to the world of broadcast journalism just like his father. He is currently serving as an anchor for NBC Chicago. “Growing up in Chicago, I spent a great deal of time following my dad to work. We moved to New York when I was 13, and throughout high school, I would wake up early on Saturday mornings to hang out with dad at 30 Rock when he anchored Weekend Today,” Stefan told Fete Lifestyle magazine.

“From day one, he has been a constant source of support, and my go-to confidant for advice on how to navigate our profession. He’s my mentor on being a great journalist, but also my example on how to be a great dad,” he added.

Cameron opted for a career in finance.

Cameron, who is much more private than his brother, attended Stanford University where he studied science and technology before earning a bachelor's (mathematical and computational sciences) and master’s degree in management science and engineering, People reported. He then went on to a career in finance, working as an executive director at Morgan Stanley, per the outlet.

Lester Holt has spoken about the joys of fatherhood.

“I think it's just that they're terrific young men. We were very lucky when they were growing up. There was frankly never any drama. There was no trouble — that I knew of ... They were good boys and they're really solid, good men. They're friendly, they have a strong work ethic, they're running their own way in life and as a parent, you really couldn't ask any more,” the veteran anchor said in an interview with Yahoo! Life.

He also shared that one of his favorite pastimes as a father was reading to his sons when they were young — a tradition he now shares with Cameron’s three sons.

