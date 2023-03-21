Home > Gaming Source: Paradox Interactive Early Access for 'Life By You' Launches in September By Sara Belcher Mar. 21 2023, Published 7:04 p.m. ET

When you've gotten your fill of the new infants update and "Growing Together" expansion for The Sims 4, there's a new life simulation game for you to sink hours into. Paradox Interactive, the developer behind Cities: Skylines II, announced its next title: Life by You. A life simulation game, Life by You lets players "design and live out the lives of the humans that they create in an open game world where everything is customizable.”

In just the first look at the game, it already seems as though Life by You will give players even more control over their characters' lives than its popular counterpart. The release date for the game is still a ways off, but players will be able to partake in the title's early access period this year.

What is the release date? 'Life by You' gets early access in September 2023.

As part of the sneak preview of the upcoming game, Paradox Interactive revealed the title will go into early access on Sept. 12. At this time, this is the only release date unveiled for Life by You. Those who preorder the game will be able to start playing on Sept. 12, but as it will be an early access period, it's likely to launch with some bugs. The developers stated on the Steam store page that this is to give them a chance to "build this game together, with you."

"We aim to be transparent, listen to and incorporate feedback from the community, and prioritize what you want to see most during our Early Access period," the developers said. Life by You offers a plethora of customization options for furniture, the landscape, and your interactions with other characters. Unlike The Sims, Life by You characters will reportedly use "real language" to communicate, offering entirely unique interactions that players can script themselves.