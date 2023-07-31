Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I Didn't Even Know That Was a Thing" — Woman Says a Lighter Exploded in Her Car In a social post, a woman says that a lighter exploded in her car and destroyed her sunglass case as she gives folks a look at the damage. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 31 2023, Published 1:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jillybean808

Most of us can agree that our cars are home to many of our personal items — from high heels to hunting gear. After all, sometimes it just makes sense to keep things in your car that you know you’re going to use regularly.

As such, there is no harm in your car being a quasi-closet for your essentials. However, it’s always important to make sure not to keep specific items in your car, especially during the warm months or in direct sun. One TikTok user got the shock of a lifetime once she realized that her lighter exploded in her car. And while she wasn’t in the car when things blew up, it serves as a lesson for car owners to be smart about what we keep in our vehicles. Here’s the lowdown.

This woman says a lighter exploded in her car.

Whew, chile! In a July 2023 TikTok post, creator Jillian Janusz (@jillybean808) shared with folks the result of a lighter exploding in her car. “You never know when a lighter might randomly self-destruct,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, Jillian shares her story. “So, I get in my car after my hair appointment and I notice two little weird pieces of paper,” Jillian says as she picks up the two pieces. “Don’t think too much of it. It looks like a broken pen or something.”

“So I’m driving and as I’m driving I notice little flecks of blue everywhere. Kind of weird. Then I look up, and I go to close this and it's completely broken,” Jillian says as she flips her sunglasses case open and closed. “There’s like no piece to it anymore.”

“Then I look in the back and there is part of a lighter,” Jillian says as she zooms into the lighter top. “Then I start looking around and then there are pieces of lighter everywhere. I had a lighter in there and it f------ blew up and completely annihilated my sunglasses case.” “And now I have no idea where this piece is. I didn’t even know that was a thing,” Jillian says before the video ends.

TikTok users sounded off in the comments, with some saying that Jillian should have known better.

As usual, Tiktok users took to the comments section to sound off about their opinions. And while some folks were relieved that Jillian wasn’t in the car, other people believe that she should have known better than to leave a flammable object in her car.

“Maybe you don't want to leave trapped flammable liquids in a warm car,” one person commented. “Never leave water bottles where the sun can hit it, lighters, sealed cans, portable batteries in the car during the summer,” another user wrote.

