Linda Brown's Husband Says Missing Special Ed Teacher From Chicago's Car Was Found Linda went missing from her home on Jan, 4, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 9 2026, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Fox 32 Chicago

The search continues for a missing Chicago woman, Linda Brown. The beloved special education teacher went missing on Jan. 4, 2026. Her husband of 11 years, Antwon Brown, says when he woke up Saturday morning, Linda was gone, and he thought she had left for her usual acupuncture appointment in Wicker Park, but she never arrived. "She was in the bed when I went upstairs, everything was fine, don't know when she got up," he said.

"She has acupuncture every Saturday," he added. "And she don't miss it unless it's something important and she has to cancel." Antwon said the couple had watched a movie and went to sleep around midnight. Her car was found on Jan. 7 by the police, per CBS News. Video footage showed Linda exiting her car on the 4500 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive in Bronzeville, near her home, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, and walking over a bridge leading to a lakefront. However, there is no footage of her returning.

Linda Brown's husband reveals Chicago police found her missing vehicle undamaged.

Linda's blue Honda Civic was reportedly found near the 4500 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive in Bronzeville by the Chicago Police Department. The vehicle was abandoned and undamaged, and her family shared that Linda had taken a leave of absence from her job at Robert Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport for a few months because of mental illness struggles.

"She has a little mental issues going on, and she took a leave of absence from her job to get help for that," said Linda's husband. "As school was getting closer, it was kind of getting worse, like the anxiety, the panic attacks." Antwon told another news outlet that if anyone sees his wife, they should approach her and ask her if she needs help.

"I just need my wife home ... She had her phone, she had her purse, and credit cards, but we don't know where she is," Antwon told NBC Chicago. "Ask her, 'do she need help.' She has her phone, her phone is still ringing, so if you do see her, please approach her."

"The update now is we found the car, so that is a positive thing," he told CNS News. "We found the car, CPD towed it. ... She is being missed a lot, especially by me. I am not eating, I am not really sleeping, so man, she needs to come home, come home."

"She's a wonderful person, like I said, outgoing, smart, funny," he continued. "Please, love on your family, because I am missing mine." Linda's brother-in-law, Lorenzo Quintana, told NBC 5 Chicago that the family is conducting their own search while the police search the lakefront.