Former Manson Family Member Linda Kasabian Has Died at 73 — Details By Joseph Allen Feb. 28 2023, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

News recently broke that Linda Kasabian, a member of the Manson Family whose testimony helped send Charles Manson to prison, had died at the age of 73. Following news of Kasabian's death, many wondered what her cause of death was.

As it turns out, she died on Jan. 21, 2023, at a hospital in Tacoma, Wash., and her body was later cremated. Here's what we know about Linda Kasabian's cause of death.

What was Linda Kasabian's cause of death?

The news of Kasabian's death wasn't accompanied by any official disclosure as to her cause of death. A death certificate obtained by TMZ did note that she had changed her name to Chiochios in the aftermath of the Manson trial in an effort to hide her identity after she disassociated from the family later in life.

Linda Kasabian testified against the Manson family in court.

Kasabian was one of the people who participated in the two devastating nights of murder that left seven people dead in Los Angeles. In the aftermath of those murders, which are among the most infamous in Los Angeles history and resulted in the death of actress Sharon Tate, who was married to Roman Polanski at the time, Kasabian testified that she witnessed the bloodshed but had never physically harmed anyone.

She was given immunity in the 1971 trial in exchange for her testimony, which ultimately proved crucial in Manson's conviction in connection to the murders. Although he wasn't present for either night, Kasabian testified that he had given Kasabian, Charles "Tex" Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Susan Atkins the orders to commit the murders.