Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino Met Her Husband on a Blind Date — Let's Meet Him Here By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 10 2025, 8:11 p.m. ET

Even though Linda Yaccarino is the former CEO of a social media company, she keeps her private life pretty private. The woman who previously ran X has a private Instagram account and sticks to business while being interviewed. Unfortunately, she isn't even that great at interviews if/when she gives them.

In October 2023, a mere five months after Linda was hired as CEO of X, she blundered her way through an interview at the 2023 Code Conference. Her mistakes included, but weren't limited to, not having the X app on her phone's home screen while describing the app's loyal user base. Linda also seemed stumped by the number of users X had and wasn't sure if Elon Musk was going to start charging for the service. She didn't seem very married to the work. Hopefully, she handles her personal life better.



Linda Yaccarino got married right out of college.

Like his wife, Linda's husband is a bit of a mystery. According to The New York Times, the couple met in 1985 on a blind date shortly after Linda graduated from Pennsylvania State University. They went on to have a son and a daughter and are now proud grandparents to one grandson.

What we know about Linda's husband, Claude Madrazo, comes mostly from his skeletal LinkedIn page. If he has any social media accounts, they remain under lock and key. Claude is listed as the owner of a company that is not named on his profile. He has never posted to his LinkedIn, and there are no public comments on posts from other LinkedIn users.

Linda Yaccarino hired one of her kids to work at X.

Six months after Linda started at X, she hired her son Matt Madrazo to help with the company's rapidly declining ad revenue, per the New York Post. The goal was to hit $100 million and though Linda spent 15 years at Turner Entertainment modernizing their ad strategies, she was clearly busy doing other things.

When it comes to being a real Don Draper, without all the bad parts of Don Draper, Matt really knew his advertising stuff, he was a top sales executive at Studio71, a creator-focused media firm, and jumped wallet first into getting the word out about X. Matt immediately began setting up meetings in Washington, D.C. with wealthy political insiders, reported the Semafor.

Matt was one half of a two-man team who were told they had to get in good with Republican digital advertising firms and spenders. Although they still tried courting Democratic ad firms, a source close to the situation told Semafor this was a tough sell because the folks on the left didn't want to alienate their voters.