Lindsay Lohan’s Stepmother Kate Major Booked on Assault Charge in Texas According to court documents, the 42-year-old was arrested on April 14. It was suspected that she assaulted a family member or household member. Her bond has been set at $35,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on 16 April. By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 16 2026, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Kate Major

Actress Lindsay Lohan's stepmother, Kate Major, has been taken into custody in Harris County, Texas, for allegedly attacking her ex-husband, Michael Lohan. Previously, Michael was sentenced to nine months in prison for violating his parole by allegedly assaulting Kate.

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Michael and Kate got married in 2014. However, the estranged couple never had a happy marriage from the looks of it. Major ended up filing for legal separation just a year later. Michael was on parole after he pleaded guilty to five counts of patient brokering in Florida in 2022. In April 2025, he violated his parole by attacking Major and was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Source: MEGA Kate Major and Michael Lohan

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Prior to his release in October, 2025, Major filed charges against Michael, citing domestic abuse. However, the charges were unsupported and were later dismissed by the district attorney.

Kate Major and Michael Lohan Have Had a Strained Relationship

Major, who awaits arraignment, was arrested on the charge of assault of a family member with a previous conviction, according to the Mirror. According to court documents, the 42-year-old was arrested on April 14. It is suspected that she assaulted a family member or household member. Her bond has been set at $35,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on 16 April.​

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An anonymous source close to the ex-couple revealed to TMZ that Michael had arrived at Major’s Texas home to exchange their two children, Landon, 13, and Logan, 10. Major, who was allegedly intoxicated, was furious after she was woken up.

Kate Major, the stepmother of Lindsay Lohan, was arrested in Texas for allegedly assaulting her ex Michael Lohan — the father of Lindsay Lohan.



The incident reportedly happened during a child exchange involving their two sons, Landon (2013) and Logan (2014).



Sources say Kate… pic.twitter.com/Rl5OnM2Pe2 — HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) April 16, 2026 Source: X Kate Major arrested SOURCE" X/@HOUSEOFVANITY88

According to the source, in a fit of anger, she punched her ex-husband in the face. The “Mean Girls” star’s father ended up with a bloodied nose after the alleged attack. Later, the two were in the kitchen when she attacked Michael a second time and threw a knife in his direction.​

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Fortunately for Michael, he was unharmed as the knife bounced off his chest. Cops were called after a while, and Lindsay’s stepmother was taken into custody. The judge has set some conditions for her release at her bond hearing. She has been ordered to cut all contact with her ex-husband. Additionally, the judge has ordered her to undergo alcohol testing.

Lindsay Lohan’s dad, Michael, arrested for allegedly assaulting estranged wife Kate Major https://t.co/Tp4efcPYz8 pic.twitter.com/elnqXknvpA — Page Six (@PageSix) February 23, 2025 Source: X The ex-couple has repeatedly gotten in trouble with the law SOURCE: X/@PAGESIX

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The ex-couple has had multiple run-ins with the law. Michael was also arrested for allegedly choking Kate in 2020, a day after Kate was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. However, he denied those claims. In his defense, he said that Major called the police to take revenge.