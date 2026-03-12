The Lindsey Graham “Ladybugs” Reference Isn’t About Insects "Once it's learned, it cannot be unlearned." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 12 2026, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega;Pexels

Politicians, in general, tend to get a bad rap from at least one group of people, usually because of their political stances and motives. And when it comes to Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, many people don’t like him. While it’s his close connection with President Donald Trump for some, it’s his strong stance against LGBTQIA+ rights for others. Trouble is, many believe Graham is actually gay.

Back in 2020, a gay adult film star, Sean Harding, appeared to have called Lindsey Graham out on X (formerly Twitter) for allegedly soliciting male sex workers. That post reportedly led to some unsolicited information about Graham being leaked online that mentions ladybugs, and we’re not talking about the insect. Here’s the full scoop on why people associate Graham with ladybugs and how he earned the nickname “Lady G.”

Why do people connect Lindsey Graham with ladybugs?

You might have noticed that ladybugs are often added to photos of Lindsey Graham, and they’re also sometimes hashtagged #LadyG, and there’s a reason that, but it’s not a good one. Let’s step back for a minute, though, so you understand how this all connects. We mentioned in 2020 that gay adult film star Sean Harding reportedly posted a tweet calling out a Republican senator, though he didn’t refer to him by name. Here’s what Harding’s post read:

"There is a homophobic Republican senator who is no better than Trump, who keeps passing legislation that is damaging to the LGBT and minority communities. Every sex worker I know has been hired by this man. Wondering if enough of us spoke out if that could get him out of office? I cannot do this alone. If you’d be willing to stand with me against LG, please let me know.”

If you know anything about Graham, you know he doesn’t support LGBTQIA+ bills and even pushes back against those that try to move the bar forward for this community. However, there has been no confirmation that Harding’s allegations are accurate or that LG actually refers to Lindsey Graham. But many are under the impression it’s about him.

After that post, someone came out with a very concerning post of their own that is also believed to be about Graham, but again, there is no confirmation. This person, presumably a male sex worker, claims they had an encounter with the person Harding referenced, which is again allegedly Graham. That person’s encounter explains where the ladybugs come into the picture.

They wrote in a post, which has been shared by TikToker @paunchypeach: "When I came out of the bathroom, he was on the bed, naked, on all fours. I noted that there were dark marks around his anus. I asked if he had showered (he said yes). I asked if it was OK if I wiped him down (he said sure). I wet a face towel and wiped and wiped between his buttocks, and nothing was coming off. Then I realized that his taint wasn’t dirty, it was just FULL OF MOLES."

They continued: "Dark moles, in dense clusters up and down the length of his taint. ‘Aw,’ he said. ‘Hope you don’t mind.’” And at this point, you might see where the ladybugs come in, but if not, here it is: The male then said, “Those just my little ladybugs.” Now that that image is etched in your brain, let’s move on.

Lindsey Graham is often referred to as Lady Graham or Lady G.