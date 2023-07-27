Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports U.S. Soccer Star Lindsey Horan Is Engaged to a Fellow Soccer Player U.S. soccer star Lindsey Horan isn't married yet, but she is engaged to a fellow soccer player. Here's what we know about her fiancé. By Joseph Allen Jul. 27 2023, Published 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lindseyhoran10

Although the women's World Cup is still in its earliest stages, U.S. soccer star Lindsey Horan has already proved to be one of the most crucial players on the team. Lindsey scored the tying goal in the team's group stage match against the Netherlands, allowing them to emerge from the game with hopes of retaining their spot as the top seed in their group.

Following her success on the field, though, many want to know whether Lindsey is married, and if she isn't, what her relationship status might be. Here's what we know.

Is Lindsey Horan married?

Lindsey isn't currently married, but she will likely be in the near future. In June, she announced that she was engaged to Tyler Heaps, a former member of the U.S. men's soccer team who now works in sports analytics for AS Monaco. Lindsey announced the news in a post on Twitter, writing simply "forever" accompanied by a series of images from their engagement.

Tyler has kept a relatively low profile, but he's a regular feature on Lindsey's Instagram page, where she has more than 300,000 followers. She has emerged as one of the stars of the roster over the early stages of this World Cup, and is one of the younger talents that's balancing out this roster as older stars like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan enter the later stages of their professional careers.

Lindsey's first World Cup was in 2019.

Lindsey was called up for the 2019 World Cup and scored several goals during that tournament. Now, she's seen as one of the team's leaders and regularly starts for them as a forward. Lindsey, who is a native of Golden, Colo., was playing club soccer from a very young age, and her career as a pro continued as she aged into adulthood.

Lindsey started her professional career playing for Colorado Rush in 2012, before signing a four-year deal with Paris Sant-Germain FC. Her contract was terminated at the end of that time, which allowed her to return to the U.S. Once there, she played for the Portland Thorns for six years before transferring back to France to join Lyon Féminin in 2022. She has scored 29 goals in her international career.

The U.S. are favorites in the 2023 World Cup.

Although the rest of the world continues to improve, the U.S. entered the 2023 World Cup as the favorite to take home the top prize. As their match against the Netherlands showed, though, they'll be facing stiff competition all the way through the tournament, and success is obviously not guaranteed.