Lindsey Stirling Is Totally Fine Living That Single Life for Now

In a world of singers and dancers, Lindsey Stirling has made the violin a lot cooler and more mainstream than it might have once been. And because of her stardom as a celebrated violinist who also choreographs her performances around the country, Lindsey is as beloved by her fans as any other musician .

Sometimes, this fame means getting awards and praise until it seems like she can't possibly get any more. Other times, being such an accomplished violinist means having her private life on display for all to see. And right now, people are more concerned about the latter, because it just comes with the territory.

So, who is Lindsey Stirling dating?

Right now, it doesn't look like Lindsey is dating anyone. In the past, she had public relationships with YouTuber Devin Graham and, more recently, a guy by the name of Ryan Weed. Unfortunately, they broke up since her stint on Dancing With the Stars Season 27 and it appears that Lindsey has embraced being single, at least for now.

She told Riff Magazine in an interview that she has used quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on her music and her family. With no mention of a new boyfriend, her head seems to be in her career and family time rather than romance. She even quarantined at her sister’s Missouri horse ranch rather than stay home alone at the onset of the pandemic.

"I feel very selfish saying that because I know that this quarantine has been so hard and been so lonely for so many people," Lindsey said. "For me, it’s almost been the opposite. I’ve been surrounded by my loved ones and family and getting to build a relationship with my nieces. Of course, a whole year’s worth of touring has been canceled, which is devastating. To me, that’s my love. But there are so many silver linings I’ve been able to find mainly by just being around family."