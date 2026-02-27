Some Say This Iconic ‘Lion King' Song Actually Has a Surprisingly Basic Translation "All that passion just to tell me it’s a lion?!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 27 2026, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Disney

After The Lion King was released in 1994, it quickly became one of Disney’s most classic hits. Even today, hearing the songs or lyrics instantly sends a rush of nostalgia through your bones. The movie delivered so many meaningful moments, from Simba’s father being murdered by his own brother to Simba eventually reclaiming his throne as leader of the Pride Lands. It was quite an impactful film for kids, and the soundtrack played a huge role in that.

One of the most iconic songs, “Circle of Life,” opens with the powerful vocals, “Nants ingonyama, bagithi Baba,” recorded by Lebo M. in just one take. With so much passion behind it, paired with such a powerful opening scene, you’d imagine the lyrics carry a pretty deep meaning, right? Well, according to one South African native, Learnmore Jonasi, the meaning is actually pretty simple, even a little boring. So what does The Lion King’s opening song really mean?

What’s the meaning of ‘The Lion King’ opening song, “Circle of Life”?



There are a few different translations floating around for the opening song of the 1994 film The Lion King, "Circle of Life." The song begins with the lyrics, “Nants ingonyama, bagithi Baba!” and, according to multiple sources, it references a lion. But it’s how those words are being translated that has people wondering if the song’s meaning is as deep as the vocals and music make it seem.

And perhaps we’re all now questioning this because of a video that has been making the rounds on social media from an episode of the One54 Africa podcast, hosted by Godfrey and Akbar, released on Feb. 26, 2026. They brought on Learnmore Jonasi, who hails from Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, part of South Africa.

Given his background, you’d imagine he’d be able to translate the opening lyrics to “Circle of Life,” and he does, but the translation he offers doesn't have some super profound meaning. In fact, it has caused many people to rethink the entire vibe of the classic film.

According to Learnmore, “Nants ingonyama, bagithi Baba” translates to, “Look, there’s a lion, oh my god.” He also clarifies that Ingonyama simply means, “It’s a lion.” While his translation drew in a ton of laughs, it also raised some eyebrows, because could the lyrics really be that simple?

Maybe, maybe not? Because other credible sources offer slightly different takes. According to the BBC, the lyrics “Nants ingonyama, bagithi Baba,” sung by Lebo M., actually translate to, “Here comes a lion, father.” Isaac Carlson, who claims to have spent over a decade focusing on Disney movies and theme parks, adds that the line translates to, “Here comes a lion, father, oh yes, it’s a lion.” Honestly, these translations feel more plausible than Learnmore’s.

People are joking that their childhood was a lie after Learnmore Jonasi shared his translation of ‘The Lion King’ song.