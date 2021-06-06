Lisa Banes's Wife Katheryn Says She's in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run

Chances are, you've probably spotted actress Lisa Banes as a character in your favorite films. Known for her roles in Gone Girl (in which she played Rosamund Pike's perfectionist mother Marybeth), Pumpkin, Cocktail, and more, she's also been nominated for prestigious awards such as a Drama Desk Award for her performances.

Fans of the actress have been curious about her wife, Katheryn, who recently spoke to the press about an accident involving Lisa. Here's everything we know about Lisa Banes's wife.

Lisa Banes's wife, Katheryn Kranhold, informed the public what happened to her on Saturday night.

Many celebrities are notoriously private about their personal lives, and Lisa Banes is included in that group. However, The New York Post notes that her wife Katheryn is a former Wall Street Journal writer, and the pair married in a ceremony at City Hall four years prior. Fans are thankful Katheryn was in town when Lisa experienced a terrible accident on June 5, 2021.

Lisa lives in Los Angeles but was visiting Manhattan to perform in a virtual adaptation of The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess for the Manhattan Theatre Club. She had been a part of the play's traditionally staged version in 2018 and 2019. The actress was on her way to a dinner party with her wife and castmates near Lincoln Center when she was hit by an unknown assailant on a red-and-black motorcycle "with no plate," People Magazine reports.

Lisa had the right of way and crossed the street at West 64th and Amsterdam Ave. The driver who hit her was going north and drove through a red light to collide with the actress. As of right now, NYPD has told People that, "There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing." There has also been some debate from eyewitnesses whether Lisa was hit by a scooter or a motorcyclist, but the male perpetrator remains at large.

On Saturday, June 5, Katheryn confirmed that Lisa was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital suffering from a traumatic brain injury. She told The New York Post, "Lisa is in critical condition, and we'll know more in the next few days." Katheryn recounted that she discovered Lisa was injured after frantically calling her wife's cell phone, only to have the call picked up at the hospital by someone who filled her in.

