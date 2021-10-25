Lisa D'Amato Wants Tyra Banks Canceled — "I Think She Deserves That" (EXCLUSIVE)

It's no secret that competing on America's Next Top Model is no joke, and many former contestants have come forward after the show, alleging unsavory and unfair behavior behind the scenes.

Lisa D'Amato has long been an advocate for some of the more toxic parts of the franchise to be amended, but after continued silence, she's pointing the finger at host Tyra Banks and alleges that the problematic behavior also took place on her talk show.

After sharing her story in a series of viral TikTok videos, Lisa talked with Distractify about her allegations.