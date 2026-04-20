Little Debbie Announces New Flavor of Old Fashioned Donuts Little Debbie Chocolate Old Fashioned Donuts are on the way! By Niko Mann Published April 20 2026, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / FOX 32 Chicago

Little Debbie fans are in for a chocolaty treat as the company launches a new flavor of their tasty Old Fashioned Donut. The desert brand made an announcement on April 14, 2026, that the new flavor of Chocolate Old Fashioned Donuts is on the way to grocery stores, retailers, and convenience stores all over the country, per PR Newswire.

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The original Old Fashioned Donut was introduced to consumers in the summer of 2025, and the dessert was so popular that Little Debbie decided to try out the new flavor, according to Little Debbie Brand manager Scott Brownlow. "We saw an incredible response to the Old Fashioned Donut we introduced last year," he said. "We're doubling down on what works and giving both loyalists and new fans an irresistible reason to head back to the store."

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Little Debbie rolls out a new flavor of donuts.

Little Debbie announced the new flavor with a press release explaining the brand's choice to add the chocolaty delight to the popular Old Fashioned Donuts.

"Riding the wave of one of its most successful product launches in recent years, Little Debbie®, America's No. 1 snack cake brand, is thrilled to announce the arrival of Chocolate Old Fashioned Donuts," read the release. "This new treat follows the massive consumer demand seen after the June 2025 launch of the original Big Pack Old Fashioned Donuts, which quickly became a top-performer in the breakfast and snack categories nationwide."

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Little Debbie's Chocolate Old Fashioned Donuts combines chocolaty flavor with the brand's "golden-brown ridges and moist, crumbly texture," and consumers can purchase the donuts in two different sizes for convenience. The Big Pack Carton and the Single-Serve Offering. The Big Pack Carton includes six donuts in the package, which is vintage and inspired by the brand's original packaging.

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The Single-Serve is perfect for folks who want a mini indulgence. The Little single-serve Chocolate Old Fashioned Donut is a 3-ounce individually wrapped treat that is both yummy and affordable. "This single-serve option combines nostalgic comfort with everyday affordability, making it the perfect companion for a morning coffee or a midday break," the release stated.

Little Debbie also had an array of other desserts available in stores, including Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, Little Debbie Zebra Cakes, and Little Debbie Mother's Day Lemon Cakes. The brand also has special bundles available for special occasions that can be ordered from the Little Debbie website.

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A Little Debbie Birthday Box costs $35.59 and features an assortment of sweet treats, and the Little Debbie Zebra Box will run consumers $57, and it includes Zebra Cakes, a coffee mug, and a Zebra Cakes Retro Shirt. The Surprise Mom Box is also a great bundle for special occasions like Mother's Day, and for $27.59, consumers can choose a bundle of Little Debbie treats, one to three personalized apparel items, and two collectible keepsakes.