Come Again? Europe Thieves Steal 12 Tons of Chocolate in Kit Kat Heist "There are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 31 2026, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kitkat

We've all heard about various jewelry heists, from the March 2026 smash-and-grab in California that resulted in $1.7 million of diamonds and gold stolen in less than 90 seconds to the 2025 Louvre heist, where royal jewels were stolen in less than 10 minutes. Immediately, your mind may think folks are acting out a plot from the Ocean’s franchise, but they have also decided to steal items that rank lower on the luxury scale.

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If you’ve been keeping up with news reports, you may have learned that thieves have stolen KitKat chocolate bars in Europe. And while the idea seems a bit comical, it appears that they made off with a good amount of chocolate — enough to feed an army multiple times over. Here’s the full scoop on the KitKat heist.

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What happened with the KitKat heist?

According to CNN, a KitKat delivery vehicle has been robbed. Operating from a route covering central Italy to Poland, the site shares that 12 tons of chocolate, which comes out to over 413,000 chocolate bars, were taken without a trace.

“The vehicle and its contents remain unaccounted for, and investigations are ongoing in close collaboration with local authorities and supply chain partners,” the company said in a statement via the outlet. “We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KITKAT – but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate.”

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To be a fly on the wall in the room where they planned that Kit Kat heist. — Benny Boy (@Camel_Crushin) March 30, 2026

Interestingly, the statement revealed that “cargo theft and freight fraud are on the rise,” based on findings from a joint report helmed by the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) and the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) EMEA. Despite the sizable loss, the brand is seemingly taking the loss lightly. In fact, they even made a few jokes at their own expense.

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“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KITKAT – but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate,” said the spokesperson. “Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes.”

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The stolen KitKat bars may be able to be recovered.

There’s no way someone or a group of people can steal that many chocolate bars without being found. After all, getting rid of that much chocolate takes a lot of time. That said, the brand revealed that it has its own inventory practices that allow it to track the goods.

Per CNN, the company said each chocolate bar includes an on-pack track number. So, they are urging anyone who finds a match to alert the brand ASAP.

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every time they had a break during the heist do you think they had a kitkat — orla 🍉 (@orlacsm) March 30, 2026