The Internet Believes the Louvre Heist Was a 'Now You See Me' Marketing Stunt Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Isla Fisher will return in the third installment of the series.

The Louvre Museum in Paris is a respected landmark that thousands of tourists love to visit every year. One of the biggest news stories connected to the place in recent years was related to the robbery that took place within its walls. The French crown jewels are nowhere to be found. Some of the items from the priceless collection were the most important artifacts that were taken from the institution. No one knows if the stolen goods will be recovered.

Lionsgate is getting ready to release Now You See Me: Now You Don't during the aftermath of the robbery. The highly-anticipated sequel will mark the return of the Four Horsemen to the big screen. Could the two narratives be related in some way? Was the Louvre heist a Hollywood marketing stunt ahead of the sequel's release? The internet seems to think so. Here's what we know about the theory that could reveal the truth behind the outrageous theft.

Was the Louvre heist a marketing stunt for 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't'?

The internet theory that connects the Louvre heist to the release of Now You See Me: Now You Don't relies on the fact that the magicians in the movies use their illusions to steal valuable items and information. The Four Horsemen are more than talented illusionists. Danny Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg) leads the organization, as they make audiences believe that they are more than extravagant criminals. The premise of the franchise sounds like a narrative that could lead to a Louvre heist.

TikTok user @thatstarkid was one of the people who mentioned that the robbery sounded like something Lionsgate could do to promote their film. In such a crowded media landscape, it would make sense for a Hollywood studio to go above and beyond to raise awareness for its project. The return of the Four Horsemen is one of Lionsgate's most valuable assets when it comes to their upcoming film slate. The first Now You See Me film was released more than a decade ago.

The Louvre thiefs made the 'Now You See Me' crew look weak.

The selected crown jewels are only some of the items that were taken from the Louvre Museum. CNN reports that the criminals also walked away with an emerald necklace that was gifted by Napoleon to his second wife. The burglary was a tough blow for the people of France. The treasures that were taken from the institution are incredibly valuable. Beyond their monetary status, the jewels that were stolen are important for the history of France.