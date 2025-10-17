Does 'Culpa Nuestra' End With Nick's Tragic Death? Ending Explained "The last days on set were very emotional." By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 17 2025, 9:05 a.m. ET Source: Pablo Ricciardulli

Fans of romantic franchises, such as Fifty Shades of Grey and After, have proven their loyalty to the characters they fell in love with. However, as the films continue, the fear is that the couples at the center of these romances won’t have their happily ever after. Such is the case with the popular Spanish romantic drama film series, Culpa Mia, and its latest entry, Culpa Nuestra.

Article continues below advertisement

As the film has finally been released on Amazon’s Prime Video, fans are eager to know the fate of the main character, Nick Leister — specifically, whether he dies at the end or rides off into the sunset with Noah Morán. Let’s find out what happens in the last chapter of their love story.

Source: Pablo Ricciardulli

Article continues below advertisement

Does Nick die in ‘Culpa Nuestra'? Warning: spoilers ahead.

At the start of Culpa Nuestra, Nick and Noah are reunited after four years apart, and despite Nick being unable to forgive Noah for her infidelity in Culpa Tuya, they can't resist each other at Jenna and Lion's wedding in Ibiza. Fast forward, and Nick becomes an investor in the company Noah is working at, bringing them even closer together.

They continue to secretly see each other — and plot twist — Noah finds out she is pregnant with Nick's baby. She is determined to raise the baby alone. However, Nick soon finds out, and the couple engage in a car race back to their home, where a disgruntled former employee shoots Nick.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pablo Ricciardulli

So, does he die? Luckily for fans, Nick survives the shooting and wakes up months later from his coma and gets to meet his son. But that is not the only near-death experience Nick has in the film.

Article continues below advertisement

After leaving the hospital, Nick and Noah are at home with their newborn when Nick and Noah's crazy exes, Michael and Briar, break into their home and try to steal their baby. Again, Nick survives the home invasion thanks to his dog, Thor.

'Culpa Nuestra' will be the final movie in the Spanish trilogy.

Speaking exclusively with Collider in October 2025, Mia Wallace, who plays Noah in the movie, shared her sentiments about shooting the final film in the trilogy. "The last days on set were very emotional,” she shared. “It felt like the end because we had been filming for so long, but I’ve been feeling it more recently.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

“Once it comes out, it is going to probably feel more real,” Nicole continued. “It was emotional. It’s been such a long ride. It’s been probably the most important years of my life and a very life-changing thing for my career as well. It’s sweet and sour, it’s scary, it’s exciting, it’s everything.”