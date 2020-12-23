In Case You Forgot, This Is the Unforgivable Thing Hardin Did to Tessa (SPOILERS)

After is based on a book by Anna Todd, who originally wrote the series as fanfiction about Harry Styles. It gained so much popularity that Anna secured a book deal for a five-book series following Tessa and Hardin’s relationship , so it’s clear their relationship isn’t over in one movie. But, the first book in the After series is pretty different from the movie.

Hardin is much ruder and controlling in the book, in an almost abusive way, and in the end, it’s revealed that his dare was to take Tessa’s virginity. Not only that, but he brings back the bloody sheets to his friends to prove that he did it. The movie version of After is much more cotton candy and bubblegum than the book: nicer characters, less sex scenes, and a more forgivable dare. We don’t know what to expect with After We Collided, but one thing’s for sure: the #Hessa saga is far from over.