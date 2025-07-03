The 'We Were Liars' Ending Explained — It's Haunting (SPOILERS)
What Happened to the Clairmont House?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 Finale of We Were Liars.
Fans of the Amazon Prime series We Were Liars were left wanting more after watching the season finale. The TV show is based on the book by E. Lockhart, and those who haven't read the book were shocked by the wild twists.
We Were Liars is narrated by a 17-year-old Cadence Sinclair. Her family is considered American Royalty, and the wealthy family spends their summers at their home on Beechwood Island near Martha's Vineyard off the Massachusetts coast. The show begins with her lying on the beach, nearly nude and with a head injury following an accident, and much of the show features her trying to remember what happened. The events leading up to the accident are haunting, to say the least.
'We Were Liars' — Ending Explained
The Sinclairs include Cadence's grandfather, Harris, played by David Morse, and her grandmother, Tipper, played by Wendy Crewson. They have three daughters, Carrie, played by Mamie Gummer, Penny, played by Caitlin Fitzgerald, and Bess, played by Candice King. Cadence, or Cady as she's called in the show, is Penny's daughter.
Cady's cousins, Mirren and Johnny, and their best friend, Gat, are a group of teens who call themselves "the Liars."
While drunk, the Liars decided to burn down Clairmont in protest of their family's obsession with wealth, but Gat, Mirren, and Johnny get caught inside and die. It turns out that they have been dead all along, and they were ghosts in Cady's head throughout the show. She was traumatized by the fire and death of her friends, and her conscience and friends are "haunting" her, so to speak. Also killed in the fire were her family's dogs, whom the Liars forgot were locked inside, per ELLE.
Cady tried to save them, but was surrounded by the flames and hit in the head with a wooden beam, seemingly the cause of her memory loss. After her grandfather, Harris, tells her he sees her as the person to carry on the family torch (no pun intended), she rejects the idea, and he threatens her. It turns out that he knows what really happened, and a reporter from Time magazine is on their way to interview him about his legacy. Harris threatens to tell the reporter everything.
Harris adds that the truth about the fire would ruin Cady's reputation with everyone. Cady then steals her family's boat after talking to the reporter and leaves the island as her mother and aunts look on.
Amazon Prime Video hasn't yet announced a Season 2 of We Were Liars, but there is a sequel and a prequel to the book, Family of Liars and We Fell Apart, so there's a chance there will also be a Season 2, given the success of Season 1 of the show.
All eight episodes of We Were Liars are available on Amazon Prime Video.