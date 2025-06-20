Where Was the Prime Series ‘We Were Liars’ Filmed? Details ‘We Were Liars’ centers on the affluent Sinclair family, who spend every summer on Beechwood Island. By Danielle Jennings Published June 20 2025, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Summer television is officially here, and the latest entry is the buzzy new Prime Video series We Were Liars is based on the 2014 novel of the same name. As fans dig in for the twisty thriller centering on a very powerful and influential family, audiences are curious about the show’s details, including where it’s filmed.

Premiering on June 18, 2025 with a total of eight episodes, We Were Liars centers on the affluent Sinclair family, who spend every summer on Beechwood Island, which is their own private island located off the coast of Massachusetts.

Where was ‘We Were Liars’ filmed?

According to Soap Central, although the series takes place in New England, We Were Liars was largely filmed in Nova Scotia, Canada. Most of the outdoor scenes of the show were filmed along the Nova Scotia South Shore. Per the outlet, Meisner's Island served as the location of the main Sinclair summer home estate. Additionally, the town of Chester was used for exterior scenes such as the harbor, shops, and community streets. The area of Dartmouth was used for more coastal settings, including the parks, docks, and marinas seen in the series.

That’s not the only location, as We Were Liars was also shot in the United States. Per Soap Central, the interior scenes of the series were filmed in studio spaces in Los Angeles, including the rooms in the Sinclair estate, such as the hallways and bedrooms. The show began filming in June 2024 and ended in September.

What have the stars of ‘We Were Liars’ said about the series?

In a June 2025 interview with Cherry Picks, series star Candice King, who portrays the youngest Sinclair sister and Mirren’s mother, Bess Sinclair, spoke about her character amidst the family’s secrets. “Curated, cutting, and child-like,” were the words that Candice used to describe Bess. “Bess Sinclair tries to curate her life and thinks she can curate her joy from the outside in, which we know just doesn’t work.”

“The patriarch of the family, Harris Sinclair, is a media mogul and has made his generational wealth from controlling the narrative of the story. He’s able to bury the secrets of his family to protect their image, which means more to him than anything else,” she said. “It was such a relief that these women, who could have so easily been reduced to moms and aunts in the background making sandwiches, instead got to be complicated, messy women,” she said of the series’ interesting female characters.

