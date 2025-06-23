What to Know About 'We Were Liars' Season 2 and the Story It Could Tell "I love me a show with a toxic family dynamic." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 23 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Prime Studios

It’s become a recurring theme in TV shows to feature a picture-perfect family with the luxuries, the looks, and the financial freedom to live and do as they please, all while hiding a dark secret that eventually comes to light. The entire show then revolves around exposing it. Think Apples Never Fall, Big Little Lies, and now the latest to join the lineup, Amazon Prime’s We Were Liars. The story follows the Sinclair family, aka American royalty, who spend their summers on Beechwood Island.

But after something horrific happens to Cadence during one of those summers and she has no recollection of it, she’s left trying to piece everything together and figure out what actually happened. The show has received mixed reviews. Some viewers love the toxic rich family dynamic, while others say it falls flat and criticize the performances. Still, the season ends with a major twist and leaves things wide open for more. So naturally, fans are already hoping for a Season 2. But will it happen?

Will there be a Season 2 of 'We Were Liars'?

Source: Prime Studios

Amazon Prime hasn’t officially renewed We Were Liars for Season 2 just yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s off the table. There are two books in the series written by E. Lockhart, with a third on the way, so there’s definitely plenty of material to keep the story going. And with the way Season 1 wrapped up, there’s even more potential for another season.

E. Lockhart’s novels start with We Were Liars, released in 2014, followed by Family of Liars, a prequel that dropped in 2022. A third book, We Fell Apart, is expected to be released in November 2025. so, If the show gets enough attention, a second season could definitely happen. Given how the books play out, the second and third installments could be used to either wrap things up in one final season or stretch the story into a Season 2 and Season 3, if Amazon thinks it's worth the investment.

Source: Prime Studios

What would Season 2 of "We Were Liars" be about?

If the Prime Video series follows the same trajectory as the books, Season 2 would likely center around Lockhart’s second novel, Family of Liars, which is a prequel to We Were Liars. This book goes back in time to a previous generation of the Sinclair family featured in the first novel. It follows Caroline “Carrie” Sinclair, the main character, and some of the things she experienced while visiting Beechwood Island, her family’s private summer retreat.

The show is set in the late 1980s, and Carrie is 17. Like many teens her age, she’s struggling to find her place within her family, but she’s also carrying a heavier load than most. She’s battling addiction and grief over the loss of her sister, Rosemary, who drowned at Beechwood and now visits her as a ghost. On top of that, Carrie meets a boy visiting the island, only to have him later betray her by calling what they had just a “fling.”

