Fans of the Spanish Romance Drama 'Culpa Nuestra' Want to Know if Noah Is Pregnant 'Culpa Nuestra' streams on Amazon Prime. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 16 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Seeb Studio

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Culpa Nuestra. Fans of the Amazon Prime Spanish romance drama Culpa Nuestra have questions following the film's ending. The movie is the sequel to the 2024 film Culpa Tuya, and it focuses on the love story between Noah and Nick, step-siblings who become lovers.

Article continues below advertisement

Noah is played by Nicole Wallace, while Nick is played by Gabrial Guevara, and the film is the third film about the siblings/couple. The film begins four years after Noah and Nick's break-up in Culpa Tuya when they both attend the wedding of their friends Lion and Jenna (played by Víctor Varona and Eva Ruiz).

Source: Seeb Studio

Article continues below advertisement

Is Noah pregnant on 'Culpa Nuestra'?

Yes, it is revealed that Noah is pregnant in Culpa Nuestra. The film is based on the novels by Mercedes Ron and features two step-siblings who embark on a forbidden romance. Noah falls for her rebellious stepbrother, Nick, after moving in with her mother and stepfather in the first film, Culpa Mía.

In the second film, Culpa Tuya, which was released in 2024, Noah and Nick's secret relationship is affected by Nick's dark past and enemies, creating danger and more drama for the duo. Noah and Nick's relationship gets even more complicated after she starts college. She shares an apartment with a woman, Briar, who is revealed to be Nick's ex-girlfriend, and Nick begins working for his father's law firm alongside Sofía, a good-looking co-worker. As a result, tensions rise between Noah and Nick.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick kisses Sofía, and Briar sets up Noah to be taken advantage of by Michael, who is on staff at Noah's college. Briar attempts to get revenge on Nick, and the couple breaks up. Culpa Nuestra features the couple after they reunite at the wedding of their friends and concludes their story.

Who is the father of Noah’s baby in 'Culpa Nuestra'?

Noah and Nick are the best man and maid of honor at the wedding, and they end up having sex. However, Nick changes his mind and calls their rendezvous a mistake and gets together with Sofía. Noah learns that she is pregnant with Nick's baby but decides to keep it a secret. She begins dating Simon, a man she met on a flight who later became her boss.

Article continues below advertisement

the most beautiful nick and noah in the world 🤍 #culpanuestra pic.twitter.com/p2BaKfS5A3 — lux (@fonderrsol) October 16, 2025

Nick realizes his mistake and tries to get back together with Noah, but she has just made plans to relocate with Simon. Nick chases Noah to their parents' mansion, but he is shot by a disgruntled employee. He goes into a coma, and after he wakes up, he learns that Noah has given birth to their child, a boy. The couple reunites again, but their troubles aren't over.