Pankaj Dheer's Son Followed in His Father's Footsteps as a Career Path The beloved Indian actor passed away after a complicated battle with cancer. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 15 2025, 10:09 a.m. ET

Over the course of many years, Pankaj Dheer entertained the people of India and the world with his engaging performances. The actor was in several movies and television shows over the years.

Pankaj's fans are dealing with the loss of the actor, who died after a complicated battle with cancer. The artist's legacy can still live through his son's work. Who is Pankaj's son? Here's what we know about the charismatic actor who will continue to honor his father by dedicating his life to the industry that built him. Pankaj's son is set to inherit a legacy that touched the hearts of millions.

Who is Pankaj Dheer's son?

According to The Economic Times, Nikitin Dheer is Pankaj's son. The young man is also an actor, and Nikitin has enjoyed as much success in the entertainment industry as his father. This family is unstoppable when it comes to stepping in front of the camera. Nikitin is someone who has been involved with both film and television from a very young age. The performer's first role was his appearance as Sharifuddin Hussain in Jodhaa Akbar.

Actors constantly look for new ways to breathe life into their careers. Nikitin moved on towards projects such as Ready and Chennai Express as he grew older. Ever since he was a young performer, Nikitin proved to be ambitious enough to reach new heights. Adult artists build on the foundation of what they accomplished as teenagers. As an adult, Nikitin was given the chance to star in Shershaah and Khiladi.

Martin is an action thriller written and directed by A.P. Arjun. Dhruva Sarja played dual roles as the main star of the project, in what turned out to be a challenging, action-packed blockbuster for everyone to enjoy. In this story, Nikitin steps into the shoes of Mushtaq. The production of the movie lasted for almost a year, taking into account how shots needed to be prepared for major visual effects to be set in place (via Cinema Express).

The legacy of Pankaj Dheer will never be forgotten.

Nikitin has big shoes to fill. Pankaj took every role of his career very seriously. As Karna in Mahabharat, the actor got the opportunity to become the son of Kunti and Surya Dev. The role eventually became one of the most memorable ones from the artist's trajectory. The show's influence can still be seen in Indian pop culture. Mahabarat became popular in India while audiences in the United States enjoyed stories such as Knight Rider and ALF.

