The Cast of 'ALF' Dispersed More Than 30 Years Ago, but Where Are They Now? Several cast members have died since 'ALF' went off the air. By Joseph Allen Jul. 11 2024, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

For five years and more than 100 episodes, the cast of ALF and the titular alien himself delighted us with their story of an alien life form who finds himself living with a typical American family. The show wrapped up its run in 1990, and since then the cast has gone their various ways.

Now, fans of the show want to learn more about where the cast is today. Here's what we know about where each of the show's cast members wound up.

Paul Fusco (ALF)

Paul Fusco, who created the show and was the puppeteer and voice behind Alf, has continued to voice and perform ALF in a variety of guest appearances since the show's conclusion, including appearances on The Simpsons and Mr. Robot. He has also worked as a voice actor in other capacities but is known primarily for his work as ALF.

Max Wright (Willie Tanner)

Max Wright played the patriarch of the Tanner family, Willie Tanner, who was also a social worker. Max continued working as an actor after ALF, making guest appearances on various other TV series including Friends, and also working in film. He had a prominent role in the series Norm, which aired from 1999 to 2001. He died in 2019 at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer.

Anne Schedeen (Kate Tanner)

Anne Schedeen played Kate Tanner, Willie's wife, and came to that part off of some other prominent work on TV. After her starring role on ALF, Anne appeared in the 1991 movie Perry Mason: The Case of the Maligned Mobster and had a recurring role on Judging Amy. She quit acting after that, but returned briefly for a guest role in the 2014 series Tiny Nuts.

Benji Gregory (Brian Tanner)

Benji Gregory played Brian Tanner, one of the two Tanner children, and largely stepped away from acting after a successful career as a child star even outside of ALF. He did some work as a voice actor and then joined the Navy, receiving an honorable medical discharge in 2005. Benji died in June of 2024 after falling asleep in his car in Arizona and suffering apparent heat stroke. He was dealing with depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep disorder at the time of his death.

Andrea Elson (Lynn Tanner)

Andrea Elson played Lynn Tanner, the only daughter and oldest sibling in the Tanner family. After her work on the show, she guest starred in a number of other TV series before ultimately leaving show business to spend more time with her family and become a full-time yoga instructor.

John LaMotta (Trevor Ochmonek)

John LaMotta played Trevor Ochmonek, one of the Tanners' neighbors in the series. After ALF, he had an excellent career working across both film and TV, including roles in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, ER, and Fraiser, among other projects. He died in 2014 at the age of 75.

Liz Sheridan (Rachel Ochmonek)

